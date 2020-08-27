Global Distribution Automation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Component, Utility, and Region

Global Distribution Automation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Need for energy efficiency, instant fault detection and protection in power distribution network is anticipated to aid the market growth. Increasing demand from the commercial sector, which covers hotels, hospitals, data centers, and offices is likely to boost global distribution automation market. Furthermore, government mandates to augment grid efficiency is boosting the adoption of distribution automation technology across the utility and energy sectors. The global market is also driven by the increasing share of renewable energy resources in the total energy mix. Upgrade of aging distribution infrastructure is projected to boost the demand for distribution automation.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33054

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In terms of utility, the public utility segment is projected to lead the distribution automation market in 2018. Additionally, it is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period because of government grants offered to public utilities. This is expected to boost the overall public utility market.

Geographically, the market in Europe is anticipated to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing investments in distribution automation and the increasing complexity in the power distribution infrastructure. Countries such as Germany, UK, and France are the main markets for distribution automation in Europe. The rising demand for energy-efficiency in the power supply is likely to drive the market in Europe.

The report shelters a forecast and an analysis of the distribution automation market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Bn). The study includes drivers and restraints for the distribution automation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report comprises the study of opportunities available in the distribution automation market on a global level.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global distribution automation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global distribution automation market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33054

Scope of Global Distribution Automation Market

Global Distribution Automation Market, By Component

• Field Device

• Software & Services

• Communication Technology

Global Distribution Automation Market, By Utility

• Public Utility

• Private Utility

Global Distribution Automation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Distribution Automation Market

• Siemens AG

• ABB

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Landis+Gyr

• Power System Engineering

• S&C Electric Company

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Xylem Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Distribution Automation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Distribution Automation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Distribution Automation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Distribution Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Distribution Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Distribution Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Distribution Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Distribution Automation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Distribution Automation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Distribution Automation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Distribution Automation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Distribution Automation Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-distribution-automation-market/33054/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com