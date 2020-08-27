Global Feeder Automation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Application, by Product, and Region

Global Feeder Automation Market was valued US$ 321.28 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5228.31 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during a forecast period.

Rapidly rising prices of electricity coupled with high consumption along with integration of renewable energy sources are the factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, need for improved reliability & efficiency in power distribution are the factors that will boosting the market growth. However, delay in implementation of distribution feeder automation systems due to extremely high costs & high standards are the key factors limiting the growth of Feeder Automation market. The implementation of smart grid technology worldwide will offer major growth opportunities in the distribution feeder automation market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By application, the industrial sector held the largest market share in 2017, because of higher adoption of feeder automation system in oil & gas industry, and is expected to achieve exponential growth during the forecast period. Growing usage of distribution feeder automation system in different mining sites helps in receiving better information regarding the state of electrical system, which in turn is going to help the industrial sector to maintain the leading position in the application area.

The feeder automation market acts to be competitive due to the presence of several players. Because of the increasing operational efficiency and expanding their offering the major players in this market are continuously trying to hold their market shares. To meet the evolving needs of industrial and commercial end-users, the market players are also focusing on provision of a wide range of feeder protection solutions.

Geographically, In North America region, industrial and commercial sector have rising demand in global feeder automation market. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth in the market during the forecast period due to the new potential industry in countries like China, India, Japan and others.

The report offers detailed information about the global feeder automation market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats in the target market till 2026. The global feeder automation market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging ways for the growth of the market across the globe

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Feeder Automation Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Feeder Automation Market.

Scope of the Report Global Feeder Automation Market

Global Feeder Automation Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Others

Global Feeder Automation Market, By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

• Others

Global Feeder Automation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Feeder Automation Market

• Eaton Corporation PLC. (Ireland)

• Advanced Control Systems Inc. (Georgia)

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• G&W Electric (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Moxa (China)

• Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (U.S.)

• Grid Solutions

• Kalkitech

• Kyland Technology

• Atlantic City Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Feeder Automation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Feeder Automation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Feeder Automation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Feeder Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Feeder Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Feeder Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Feeder Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Feeder Automation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Feeder Automation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Feeder Automation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Feeder Automation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

