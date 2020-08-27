Global Urinary Catheters Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, Type, Gender, Indication, and Region.

Global Urinary Catheters Market was valued US$ 3.10 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.25 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.81 % during a forecast period

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Urinary catheters are used for patients, who are experiencing urinary incontinence, urinary retention, and other urological disorders. A urinary catheter is a flexible tube, which is used to drain the bladder and collect urine in a drainage pack.

The urinary catheters industry is driven by factors like growth in the aging population, constructive reimbursement policies, and demand for superior urological catheters across the globe. An increase in the incidence of urological area infections and urinary incontinence is expected to increase the adoption of the urinary catheters. The demand for urological catheters is credited to the occurrence of disorders like Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and incontinence. Currently, the global urinary catheters market is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR because of the continuously growing consciousness levels of the people, economic condition, and healthcare infrastructure in various countries. In addition, governments are adopting a number of cost-containment measures to reduce the healthcare burden mainly in developed economies.

On the other hand, the prevalence of urinary tract infection related to the use of urinary catheters is growing among patients, which is becoming a major restraint for the growth of the global urinary catheters market.

Intermittent catheters are expected to contribute a XX% share in the global urinary catheters market. The growth in the market is attributed to its affordable price over the other type of catheters and additional features, which helps to satisfy the demand of the patients to be treated at home. In addition, recently, the rapid technological development in the production of the intermittent catheters with the special material coating is providing resistance against the micro-organism. An introduction of the innovative intermittent catheters by key players is expected to boost market growth.

Urinary Incontinence has an immense impact on the social and mental health. The sociodemographic factors like the amount of physical exercise, habits of tobacco smoking/chewing and alcohol, use of beverages, use of medications, and obstetric gynecological predisposing factors are increasing the chances of the urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is a significant health problem in the United States and across the globe. In women, there is a prevalence of moderate to severe ranging from about 3% to 17%. Despite the severe incontinence that has a low prevalence in young women, it increases at ages 70 to 80. On the other hand, in men, the prevalence of incontinence is much lower than in women. The stress incontinence is expected to account the less than 10% of cases and is attributed to prostate surgery, trauma, or neurological injury. According to the global forum, more than 450 Mn people were suffering from urinary incontinence in 2019.

By region, the North American region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and surgeries across the region. The presence of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high expenditure in the healthcare sector, and awareness about the treatment of urinary incontinence are some of the prominent factors behind the regional growth.

Some of the prominent key players are taking efforts continuously on developing new products with exceptional focus on patient’s support. An increase in the ubiquity of locally established hemodialysis and fixer occlude devices are the recent trends witnessing in the global urinary catheters market. An introduction of the technological advancement in urinary catheters, reliable interest in innovative work, and growth in acquisitions and mergers activities are increasing the competition among the key players operated in the global urinary catheters market. In addition, many key players are investing in the research and development activities to increase the production of urinary catheters using biocompatible material. The silicone material is widely used to develop urinary catheters because it is insensitive to changes in temperature and resistant to chemicals. It also helps to reduce the chances of meatitis, urethritis, and trigonitis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Urinary Catheters Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Urinary Catheters Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Urinary Catheters Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Urinary Catheters Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Urinary Catheters Market

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Product

• Intermittent catheters

• Foley/Indwelling catheters

• External catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Gender

• Male Urinary Catheters

• Female Urinary Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Type

• Coated Catheters

• Uncoated Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Application

• Urinary Incontinence

• General Surgery

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

• Others

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Urinary Catheters Market

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Hollister Incorporated

• Medtronic

• Coloplast

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• C.R.Bard, Inc.

• Pacific Hospital Supply Co., Ltd

• Bactiguard

• Zhanjiang Star Enterprise Co., Ltd.

• Wellspect Healthcare

• Weili Medical Equipment Co.

• Rochester Medical Corporation

• Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

• Convatec Group PLC

• Medical Technologies of Georgia

• Teleflex Inc.

• J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Cook Medical

• Urocare Products, Inc.

