Global Network Telemetry Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Organization Size, End-User, and Region.

Global network telemetry market size was US$ 140 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 38.1% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Network telemetry is an emerging and powerful real-time data collection system in which network devices such as firewalls, switches, and routers constantly push data to a centralized location for analysis, processing, and storage purpose.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of a network telemetry systems in modern IT data center operations and continuous development of modern networks to support continuously varying recent applications workload needs is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Rising network security breaches and network attacks, growing need for optimized network infrastructure, increasing requirement of network telemetry structure to create a working system, ongoing advancements in technologies such as SDN, AI, and IoT and a surge in the adoption of a network telemetry system to manage huge network performance data are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. The network telemetry system provides some benefits such as improved network performance, faster troubleshooting, predictions of network failure, and easy installation, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market. However, regulatory concerns are major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Network Telemetry Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the service providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The service provider segment is further categorized into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, managed service providers, and others. Among these, cloud service providers (CSPs) segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption and rising trend of network telemetry solutions by cloud service providers to optimize, analyze, and manage the whole network infrastructure is attributed to the growth of the market.

Leading market players and cloud service providers such as Google, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services are providing their own edition of network telemetry in the form of VPC flow logs. Thus, the massive availability of numerous network telemetry technologies such as Cisco’s ACI data centre fabric and AWS’s VPC Flows in the global market is ultimately improving the growth of the market. These network telemetry technologies provide automated remote administration solutions, simpler data management solutions, and monitoring of several connection points to the network administrator.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//66322/

Global Network Telemetry Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors to the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of data centers and the rising adoption of network telemetry systems in IT data centers.

The massive presence of network telemetry service providers, continuously changing IT infrastructure, the introduction of advanced network management systems, and increasing demand for network telemetry systems by network administrators to handle huge network infrastructure is driving the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Network Telemetry Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Network Telemetry Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Network Telemetry Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Network Telemetry Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//66322/

The Scope of Global Network Telemetry Market

Global Network Telemetry Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

o Consulting

o Integration and deployment

o Training, Support, and Maintenance

Global Network Telemetry Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Network Telemetry Market, By End-User

• Service Providers

o Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

o Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

o Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

o Others

• Verticals

Global Network Telemetry Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Network Telemetry Market, Key Players

• Google

• Anuta Networks

• Waystream AB

• Apcela

• Netronome

• Barefoot Networks

• Arista Networks

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Juniper Networks

• Mellanox Technologies

• VOLANSYS

• Pluribus Networks

• Barefoot Networks

• Solarflare Communications

• Marvell Semiconductor, Inc

• AWS

• Microsoft Azure

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Network Telemetry Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-network-telemetry-market/66322/

Major Table Network Telemetry Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Network Telemetry Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Network Telemetry Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Network Telemetry Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global Network Telemetry Market Analysis and Forecast, By Component

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Network Telemetry Market Value Share Analysis, By Component

7.4. Network Telemetry Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Component

7.5. Network Telemetry Market Analysis, By Component

7.6. Network Telemetry Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Component

8. Global Network Telemetry Market Analysis and Forecast, By Organization Size

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Network Telemetry Market Value Share Analysis, By Organization Size

8.4. Network Telemetry Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Organization Size

8.5. Network Telemetry Market Analysis, By Organization Size

8.6. Network Telemetry Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Organization Size

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com