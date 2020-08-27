Global Costochondritis Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2027) –By Diagnosis, Treatment, End-User and Region.

Global Costochondritis Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. In 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

Global Costochondritis Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Costochondritis, also known as chest wall pain, is an inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum (breastbone). The actual cause of costochondritis is unknown but it is usually developed after an injury, certain types of arthritis, joint inflection, tuberculosis, or physical strain. It can be cured over time through appropriate treatment.

Market Dynamics:

One of the main factors causing costochondritis is Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). A study shows that 41 out of 100,000 are diagnosed with RA every year among which women are 2-3 times more prone to RA. This increase in RA has also increased the number of people diagnosed with costochondritis which is a primal reason for the growth of the global costochondritis market. Although the high costs of the surgeries and treatments, negative after-effects of these treatments are restricting the growth of this market globally.

Market Segmentation:

Among the diagnostic methods used, tests like chest X-rays, electrocardiograms, cardiac MRI, and others are predominantly used for diagnosing costochondritis as it shows symptoms similar to those of a cardiac arrest. CT Scans are further used for detailed examination. Based on the treatments, medications and therapy are considered the first line of treatment. Surgery is used in cases of severe cases where the inflammation starts obstructing the functioning of other organs.

Region-wise Analysis:

North America is the largest contributor to the growth of the global costochondritis market. It was estimated that around 24% of adults in the US were diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and the number of cases of tuberculosis is also on a rise. These are the significant factors responsible for the growth of the costochondritis market inNorth America and especially in the US. Europe is observing an increase in the population with hypertensive disorders leading to the growth in the costochondritis market in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the Costochondritis market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading players operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the companies having a stronghold in the Costochondritis market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Costochondritis Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Costochondritis Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments and projects the Global Costochondritis Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Costochondritis Marketmake the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Costochondritis Market

Global Costochondritis Market, by Diagnosis

• Tests

o Echocardiogram

o Electrocardiogram

o Cardiac catheterization

o Chest X-ray

o Cardiac MRI

• CT scan

Global Costochondritis Market, By Treatment

• Medications

o Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

o Narcotics

o Antidepressants

o Anti-seizure drugs

• Therapy

o Stretching exercises

o Nerve stimulation

• Surgery

Global Costochondritis Market, By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Diagnostic centers

• Research centers

• Others

Global Costochondritis Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Costochondritis Market

• KemPharm

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Biovail Corporation

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Pfizer Inc.

• Recro Pharma Inc.

• LUPIN

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• Avenue Therapeutics

• Bliss GVS Pharma

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Biogen

• MED Pharma Co. Ltd.

• Zydus Pharmaceuticals

