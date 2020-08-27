Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Equipment, Automation type and Region

Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 5.56 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Automation is one of the most spectacular achievement in the field of analytical chemistry. Whether it be related to the selection, preparation and measurement or separation, lab automation is required in today’s complex science and research.

Technological innovations have improved the productivity of science labs. With the increasing reliance on technology-based systems and drastic growth of internet-driven processes is driving the need for automation lab of chemistry. The reasons for growing the automation in analytical chemistry market are an advancement in different moulding technology e.g., plastic moulding development of smaller automated machines and need for higher reproducibility & effective management of the vast amounts of data generated. Some of the restraint factors in the market are initial setup is expensive, loss of flexibility in process and interconnecting various platforms across the lab.

Automated plate handlers segment holds largest market share in the lab automation in analytical chemistry market. Automated plate handler is leading the market as compare to another equipment as of small plate handler at the reliability of a robotic arm, a compact footprint that can fit within a standard laboratory safety cabinet, compatible with up to 300 different laboratory instruments, and handles most standard micro plates are the benefit of automated plate handler.

Region-wise, North America is the market leader with a total market share of 60%, followed by Europe. Asia and Latin America are emerging as there has been a considerable rise in outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing to these regions owing to the availability of cheaper labour and resources. North America is very dynamic, with a high level of merger and acquisition activities. Both manufacturers and clinical laboratories are increasingly opposing for smaller specialized niche technology solutions to increase their market share.

Key players operating in global lab automation in analytical chemistry market, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aim Lab Automation Technologies, Apricot Designs, Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Biosero Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., COPAN DIAGNOSTICS INC., Danaher Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, EDC Biosystems Inc., Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genohm, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Hudson Robotics Inc., biosystems Ltd., Labcyte Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Labware, Inc., Peak Analysis & Automation Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., SCINOMIX, SIEMENS AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market

Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market, by Equipment

• Automated Liquid Handlers

• Automated Plate Handlers

• Robotic Arms

• AS/RS

• Vision Systems

Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market, by Automation type

• Modular automation

• Whole lab automation

Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market

• Abbott

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Aim Lab Automation Technologies

• Apricot Designs, Inc.

• ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

• Aurora Biomed Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• bioMérieux SA

• Biosero Inc.

• BioTek Instruments, Inc.

• COPAN DIAGNOSTICS INC.

• Danaher Corporation

• Dassault Systèmes

• EDC Biosystems Inc.

• Eppendorf AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Genohm

• Gilson, Inc.

• Hamilton Company

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

• Hudson Robotics Inc.

• biosystems Ltd.

• Labcyte Inc.

• LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

• Labware, Inc.

• Peak Analysis & Automation Ltd

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• SCINOMIX, SIEMENS AG

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Thermo Fisher Scientific.

