Global Safety Relays and Timers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application and Region

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market are expected to reach US$ 2.8Bn by 2026 from US$ 9.61 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of 8.11%.

The key drivers for safety relays and timers market are increasing the use of smart and programmable timers. The advance technology in an electronic timers recommend smart operations with developed control and monitoring functions. The key benefit of timers is that they can be operated within a wider temperature range, making it easy to use them under harsh environmental conditions. Increase in use of safety PLCs over safety relays is the challenge of safety relays and timers market.

Single-Function Safety segment is leading the global industrial safety relays and timer’s market during the forecast period. The single-function safety relays are mainly economical when compared to the modular & configurable safety relays. The manufacturers are preferred for smaller machines that need to dedicated logic devices to complete the safety functions.

Chemical and petrochemical industry is the major end-user to the global industrial safety relays and timers market. Factors such as the rising usage of industrial relays and timers for applications such as storage and pumping, the availability of modular and configurable monitoring safety relays will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years.

On the basis of region Global Safety Relays and Timers Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, Because of increasing use of safety relays and timer devices in the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical industries and high mandate in the automotive and food and beverage industries in the US will drive the market growth in North America region.

Global industrial safety relays and timer’s market report covers various multinational and local vendors. Key players operating in Global safety relays and timers market, ABB, EATON, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Euchner-USA, Panasonic Electric Works, Pilz, SICK, Yokogawa Electric.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Safety Relays and Timers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Safety Relays and Timers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Safety Relays and Timers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by A Global Safety Relays and Timers Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Safety Relays and Timers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Safety Relays and Timers Market

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, by Type

• Single Function Safety Relays

• Modular and Configurable Safety Relays

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, by Application

• Automotive

• Energy & Power

• Chemical and petrochemical industry

• Manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Safety Relays and Timers Market

• ABB

• EATON

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Euchner-USA

• Panasonic Electric Works

• Pilz, SICK

• Yokogawa Electric.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Safety Relays and Timers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Safety Relays and Timers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Safety Relays and Timers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Safety Relays and Timers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Safety Relays and Timers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Safety Relays and Timers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Safety Relays and Timers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Safety Relays and Timers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Safety Relays and Timers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Safety Relays and Timers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Safety Relays and Timers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

