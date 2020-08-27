Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Technology, End-use Industry and Region

Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period.



Strain gauge load cells continue to increase in terms of responsiveness & sensitivity, making these products the preferred option for a variety of industrial weighing and testing applications. Strain Gauge is utilized in several fields for instance testing of aircraft, mechanical engineering development. Original equipment manufacturers also incline to rely on strain gauge sensing technology.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

This increases the demands for strain gauge load cell market propelling its growth and creating greater future opportunities. The report has covered every facet of the strain gauge load cell market that is influencing its growth. Various trends, developments, drivers and challenges have been analyzed that are impacting the growth of the strain gauge load cell and this analysis is carried out through different regions in the globe giving the research an all-inclusive angle.

Based on technology, the analog segment is projected to witness considerable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. By the battle of pricing being fought between digital and analog cells, the robust design of analog cells further bolds the line separating them from digital cells. Given the high proclivity of end-use industries for affordability and better designs, analog strain load cells account for a market share of XX%.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the strain gauge load cell market during the forecast period, because of the presence of leading manufacturers in the region. The performance of the automobile industry in Europe has reflected on its stronghold on the strain gauge load cell market. With electric vehicles making high inroads in the Europe region, and autonomous vehicles being the very future of automobile and transportation industries, the concentration of prominent automakers and their zest to leap quality norms are leading to the high adoption of strain gauge load cells for testing and qualifying vehicles.

However, the growth of the strain gauge load cell market in parallel to the growth of the automotive industry will also reflect in the APAC. Given the high manufacturing and automotive ability of China and Japan, the strain gauge load cell market is expected to witness exponential improvements in its sales in the Asia Pacific region.

In September 2017, the Kistler Group acquired Corrsys-Datron Sensorsysteme GmbH. This acquisition enabled Kistler to increase its range of measuring systems used for vehicle dynamic testing in automobile development. The acquisition is likely to extend the product lines of the company and expand its business in Europe in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market.

Scope of the Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market

Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, by Technology

• Digital

• Analog

Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, by Type

• Single-point Load Cell

• Bending-beam Load Cell

• Shear-beam Load Cell

• S-type Load Cell

• Compression Load Cell

• Others

Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, by End-use Industry

• Medical

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market

• Flintec Group AB

• Dytran Instruments, Inc.

• OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

• Futek Advanced Sensor Technologies

• Kistler Group

• Anyload Weigh & Measure Inc.

• Vishay Precision Group

• Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

• Tecnicas De Electronica Y Automatismos Sa (UTILCELL)

• Thames Side Sensors Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• NMB Technologies Corporation

