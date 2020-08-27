Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Water Automation Solution, Water Instrumental Solution, End user and Region

Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 12.19 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Dynamics:

Water automation and instrumentation is the basis of most of the advanced control techniques that exist in the modern industry. The water automation and instrumentation industry is mostly driven by the increasing water scarcity and the growing complexity of water management in water utilities and plants. Growing wages of labors employed for water management processes are the major challenge faced by manufacturers. This can be overcome by installing global water automation and instrumentation systems as it offers a low cost of operation. The high initial cost for installation of these systems acts as the restraint to water automation and instrumentation market.

Water automation and instrumentation market are segmented by water automation solution, water instrumental solution, end-user and region. Water automation solution is divided by DCS, SCADA, and PLC. Water instrumental solution is classified into pressure transmitter, level transmitter, and temperature transmitter. End user is split into chemical, manufacturing, utility, and food & beverage. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the water automation solution, PLC-based segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising in investments in dams across the world. In terms of Water instrumentation solutions, like liquid analyzers and level transmitters segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of water instrumental solution, pressure transmitter segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

Absolute, gauge and differential pressure transmitters are several of the different types of pressure transmitters used. These devices help ensure optimal pressure inside operating machinery levels that are compliant with predefined safety levels, which assist improve the safety and durability. The increasing need to ensure safe and consistent operations even under extreme conditions in industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, petrochemical, have spurred the global demand for pressure transmitters.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market t dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

In the Asia Pacific region, the countries such as India and China have many manufacturing trades which are using water automation and instrumentation to manage and control the utilization of water. Governments are also providing helping hands due to the problem of water scarcity. Owing to urbanization in the European countries, the requirement of water has increased gradually compelling the industries to use water automation and instrumentation, thus boosting the market growth. The United States has many foods and other manufacturing industries that are increasing which is driving the water automation and instrumentation market.

Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

.

Scope of the Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market are,

Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market, by Water Automation Solution

• DCS

• SCADA

• PLC

Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market, by Water Instrumental Solution

• Pressure Transmitter

• Level Transmitter

• Temperature Transmitter

Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market, by End user

• Chemical

• Manufacturing

• Utility

• Food & beverage

Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the global water automation and instrumentation market are

• ABB Group

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• GE Corporation

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

• Emerson Electric

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Endress

• Hauser Pvt Ltd

• EurotekIndia

• Phoenix Contact

• NALCO

• MJK Automation

• Blue Water Automation.

