India Power Tool Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Tool Types, Technology, and Verticals

India Power Tool Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing power tools sales in India is predisposed by macroeconomics, robust growth of the industrial sector in India, growing automotive sales, increasing consumer confidence index, the emergence of durable, cost-effective multi-functional power tools, the transition of consumer preference towards DIY ethics and rising online retail sales.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Factors like unavailability of skilled labor and high costs involved in hiring professionals for basic services in major cities across the country are anticipated to create major opportunities and drive demand for power tools in the domestic market.

Thanks to rapid urbanization and industrialization, construction sector is expected to dominate the power tools market in forecast period.Electric power tools segment is estimated to account 56.6% market share in India in terms of value by the end of 2026. Report has further divided electric power tools segment into corde power told and cordless power tools. Detailed analysis of both the sub-segments is covered in the report.

Indian Power tool market is an import driven market with a large proportion of products imported froms Germany, China, UAE, Japan, Korea and others. Major players typically set up a plant in China but use German technology to build powerful tools equipment’s which is finally imported by India.

A recent development in India Power Tool Market: In March 2017, Bosch Power Tools India announced to offer a diverse range of power tools for construction, metalwork, and woodwork industry.

Scope of the India Power Tool Market

India Power Tool Market, By Technology

• Electric Power Tools

o Corded Power Tools

o Cordless Power Tools

• Pneumatic Power Tools

India Power Tool Market, By Tool Types

• Metal Segment

• Concrete Segment

• Wood-working Segment

• Others

India Power Tool Market, By Verticals

• Construction

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Others

Key players operating in the India Power Tool Market

• Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

• Bosch Limited

• FEIN Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

• Hilti India Pvt. Ltd.

• Hitachi Koki India Pvt. Ltd.

• Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd. (KPT)

• Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

• Snap-on Inc.

• Stanley Black & Decker India Pvt. Ltd.

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

• TTI

• Festool (TTS)

• Husqvarna

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: India Power Tool Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global India Power Tool Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global India Power Tool Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America India Power Tool Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe India Power Tool Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific India Power Tool Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America India Power Tool Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue India Power Tool by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global India Power Tool Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global India Power Tool Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global India Power Tool Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

