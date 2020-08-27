Global Surrogacy Market :Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Technology, Age Group, Service Provider, and Region.

Global Surrogacy Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 28.80 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Surrogacy is a rapidly changing field. The advancement in assisted reproductive techniques such as donor insemination and embryo transfer methods have revolutionized the reproductive environment across the globe. Surrogacy arrangements are usually sought at the time when pregnancy is either medically impossible or it is considered risky for the health of the mother.

Global Surrogacy Market, Dynamics:

An increase in awareness about infertility treatments available in the market has increased the adoption rate of surrogacy treatment. The rise in the number of people suffering from infertility problems coupled with advancements in reproductive technologies is expected to impact positively on the market growth. In addition, hormonal changes, age, excessive exposure to certain chemicals, and toxins are resulting in reduced sperm and egg production. Growth in the number of infertility cases are expected to boost market growth. An innovation in reproductive technologies has blessed infertile couples with their own babies with the surrogacy. On the other hand, strict regulations is expected to limit market growth.

Global Surrogacy Market, Segment Analysis:

Surrogacy is available in two types, mainly gestational and traditional. Traditional surrogacy comprises the insemination of the surrogate naturally or artificially with the semen of the male partner of the childless couple. It has several ethical, social, and legal implications. On the other hand, in the case of gestational surrogacy, the artificial reproduction techniques (ART) and an embryo from the eggs of the intended couple are formed in the test tube and transferred to the womb of the surrogate. The technological advancement in Artificial Reproductive Techniques (ART) is expected to boom in the field of surrogacy. Surrogacy is becoming a popular way for many couples in the limelight to have children.

Fertility clinics are adopting numerous strategies like digital marketing to build awareness about available treatment solutions for infertility problems to increase their customer case. Also, the rise in the number of infertility cases has triggered the number of fertility clinics and fertility specialists that are fueling the business growth. Many global surrogacy agencies are requiring women to live in dormitory-style housing throughout the duration of the pregnancy to enable access to nutritious foods, clean drinking water, and high-quality antenatal care.

Issues with Surrogacy:

There are several ethical, social, psychological, and legal issues related with commercial surrogacy. In the United States and Argentina, surrogacy requirements are decided by independent surrogacy committees. In countries like the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Greece only altruistic surrogacy is allowed. Furthermore, commercial surrogacy is legally allowed in countries like Russia, Ukraine, and Thailand. On the other hand, in France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Italy, and Iceland any form of surrogacy is not allowed at all.

Surrogacy in the United States is governed by state laws. Each individual state has created its own process for surrogacy, which is varying from no laws at all to more restrictive laws.

Global Surrogacy Market, Regional Analysis:

The International intended parents have many options available thanks to state-specific surrogacy laws. The United States has many locations where intended parents of all nationalities can safely pursue a surrogacy process. It protects their rights and also the rights of the surrogate that they work with. According to the Fertility clinics in the U.S. report, the assisted reproductive technology (ART) cycles started and carried out in their clinics. The ART includes all fertility treatments. According to the CDC’s 2018 Fertility Clinic report, the 306,197 ART cycles were performed at 456 reporting clinics in the United States in 2018. In that 306,197 ART cycles, 103,078 were egg or embryo banking cycles in which all eggs or embryos were frozen for future use.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Surrogacy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Surrogacy Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Surrogacy Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Surrogacy Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Surrogacy Market

Global Surrogacy Market, By Type

• Gestational surrogacy

• Traditional surrogacy

Global Surrogacy Market, By Technology

• Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

• In-vitro fertilization (IVF)

o Classical/standard IVF

o Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)

• Others

Global Surrogacy Market, By Age Group

• Below 35 years

• 35-37 years

• 38 – 39 years

• 40-42 years

• 43-44 years

• Over 44 years

Global Surrogacy Market, By Service Provider

• Hospitals

• Fertility clinics

• Others

Global Surrogacy Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Surrogacy Market

• New Hope Fertility Center

• IVI-RMA Global

• Scanfert AVA Clinic

• Ovation Fertility

• Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

• Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Growing Generations, LLC

• Circle Surrogacy

• Nova IVI Fertility

• Bangkok IVF Center

• Extraordinary Conceptions

• Merck Serono

• IARC Surrogacy

• New Life Global Network

• Max Healthcare

• Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, LLC

