Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Chip Type, Technology, Component, Computing Technology, End-Use, and Region

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 40% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips are specialized silicon chips that include AI technology and are utilized for machine learning, which helps to avoid or reduce the risk to human life in various industry verticals. These chipsets are intended such that they consume low power, increase the operational performance, and offer high computing capabilities to smart devices like laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables. The global artificial intelligence chipset market is driven by the increasingly enormous and complex dataset driving the requirement for AI, and improving computing power and declining hardware cost. Adoption of AI for improving consumer services and reducing operational costs and the developing number of AI applications are also impelling the market growth in the upcoming period. However, the absence of a talented workforce and the absence of standards and protocols are restraining the market growth at the global level. Rapid deployment of AI chipset in social media platforms and bringing AI to edge devices are likely to create beneficial growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence chipset industry. Low rate of profitability, limited structured training data, and making models and mechanisms for AI are the major challenge for the market growth in the near future.

Based on the computing technology, the cloud AI computing segment has led the artificial intelligence chipset market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Cloud AI computing technology is broadly utilized in workstations and data centers. The adoption of cloud computing has declined operational cost, and improved proficiency will propel the segment growth in the AI chipsets market. Globally, the rising investment for data center establishment in several industries is also boosting the market demand for cloud-based AI chipsets. The key players are focusing on the data center establishment to oversee enormous business information and mega file storage. For instance, E-commerce major Amazon’s cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) is capitalizing on US$1.5 billion to set up two data centers in India.

Geographically, the artificial intelligence chipset market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the strong presence of a large number of U.S. based tech giants in the market for AI chipset and developing AI companies in the region. Rising demand for AI technology in several end-user industries like healthcare, automotive, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, marketing, law, and fintech are key factors fueling the market growth in North America. A large number of people having augmented buying power, continuous investments in infrastructure, and more concentration on having in-house AI applications production, will impel the artificial intelligence chipset market growth in the coming years. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the growing demand for AI services in end-user industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The declining AI hardware cost and rising adoption to improve consumer services are supporting the market growth in APAC.

The report covers the recent development in the market for the artificial intelligence chipset market. On July 30, 2019 – MediaTek today announced the launch of its Helio G90 series chipsets with Helio G90 & G90T exclusively intended to be the core of an incredible smartphone gaming experience. The Helio G90 Series combines the latest CPU and GPU cores with ultra-fast memory and massive AI performance to deliver fast, fluid action.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market:

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market, by Chip Type:

• CPU

• GPU

• FPGA

• ASIC

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market, by Technology:

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Context–Aware Computing

• Computer Vision

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Processor

• Memory

• Network

• Software

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market, by Computing Technology:

• Cloud AI Computing

• Edge AI Computing

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market, by End Use:

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Marketing

• Consumer Electronics

• BFSI

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market, Major Players:

• Nvidia Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Xilinx Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• Micron Technology

• Qualcomm Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Graphcore

• General Vision

• Mellanox Technologies

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Fujitsu

• Wave Computing

• Mythic Inc.

• Adapteva

• Koniku

• Tenstorrent

Major Table Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

