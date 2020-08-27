Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, By Electric Vehicle, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel, and By Region

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market was valued US$ 31.83 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The driving factor of aluminum alloy reduces the load on the vehicle and hence, less power is required by the engine to drive the vehicle, which increases fuel efficiency and reduces pollution. The share of aluminum alloys in automobiles is estimated to increase since automobile manufacturers are developing lightweight vehicles with aluminum alloys. Reduction in the vehicle’s weight enables OEMs to reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency and driving dynamics for the end users. The changing regulatory requirements and rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is estimated to drive the growth of aluminum alloys in automobiles. The major restraints factors include high cost and engineering barriers. These factors could negatively affect the demand for adoption of lightweight alloys.

The automotive aluminium alloy market is segmented into an application, electric vehicle, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of application, automotive aluminium alloy market is segmented into engine component, wheels, driveline, heat exchanger, body, others, and total. Based on the electric vehicle segment, automotive aluminium alloy market is classified into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Further vehicle type, automotive aluminium alloy market is divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and an electric vehicle. In terms of sales channel, automotive aluminium alloy market is classified into the OEM market, and after the OEM market.

In terms of electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles dominate the market due to battery vehicles uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs. Further, a hybrid electric vehicle combines a conventional internal combustion engine system with an electric propulsion system. Plugin hybrid electric vehicles are dominating the market due to charging the battery from the grid, cost less than using the onboard engine, helping to reduce operating cost.

On the basis of region allergy relieving eye drops market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to high volume production of vehicles and changing emission norms in China and India in order to achieve Euro 6 equivalent emission norms. High affordability and stringent emission norms in Europe are expected to boost the aluminum alloy market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market:

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market, by Application:

• Engine Component

• Wheels

• Driveline

• Heat Exchanger

• Body

• Others

• Total

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market, by Electric Vehicle:

• Battery electric vehicle

• Hybrid electric vehicle

• Plugin hybrid electric vehicles

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market, by Sales Channel:

• OEM Market

• After OEM Market

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market:

• Arconic

• AUSTEM COMPANY LTD.

• Constellium N.V.

• Bharat Forge

• UACJ Corporation

• FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION

• GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO., LTD.

• KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH

• ALERIS, Magna International Inc.

• Novelis, Norsk Hydro ASA

• Nanshan Group

• Granges.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Aluminium Alloy by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

