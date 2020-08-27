Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026)

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market is driven by factors such as rising stringent emission standards, increasing production of vehicles globally, and increasing disposable income of people in developing economies such as China, Japan, Germany and India. Moreover, growing concern over the environment safety from both public and private sectors is also helping for market growth.

However, the growing demand for electric vehicle and the ban announced by various countries on internal combustion engine is expected to restrain the Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market growth over forecast period.

The global automotive exhaust emission control device market is segmented by device type, materials, engine type, vehicle type, and by geography.

By device type, the global automotive exhaust emission control device market is segmented into Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), and Three-Way Catalytic Converter (TWC). Among all of these devices types Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. SCR device is using upgraded and advanced active emissions control technology system that injects a liquid-reluctant agent through a special catalysts into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine due to this efficient technology passenger and commercial vehicles are employing SCR devices in their emission control system.

The key players operating in the global automotive exhaust emission control device market are Denso Corporation (Japan), Johnson Matthey (UK), Continental Emitech Gmbh (Germany), Bosal (Belgium), CDTi Advanced (California), Eberspächer (Germany), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (USA), Albonair GmbH (Germany), and Faurecia (France). These players are adapting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as Merger& Acquisition, joint ventures, expansion, new product launches, strategic alliances, and diversification to enhance their regional presence and business operations.

By Geography, the global automotive exhaust emission control device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA& Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share over forecast period thanks to an increasing urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers in this region. Moreover, increased production and sales of automobiles in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India is expected to propel the market growth over forecast period.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the global automotive exhaust emission control device market. The report encompasses the market by different segments and regions, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics and future opportunities that might exist in the global automotive exhaust emission control device market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors has been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain global automotive exhaust emission control device market positioning of competitors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market by Device Type

• Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

• Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

• Three Way Catalytic Converter (TWC)

• Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

• Others

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market by Engine Type

• Gasoline

• Hybrid

• Diesel

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market by Material Type

• Platinum

• Rhodium

• Palladium

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market by Region

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Major players

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Johnson Matthey (UK)

• Continental Emitech Gmbh (Germany)

• Bosal (Belgium)

• CDTi Advanced (California)

• Eberspächer (Germany)

• Bosch Rexroth (Germany)

• Tenneco Inc. (USA)

• Albonair GmbH (Germany)

• Faurecia (France)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

