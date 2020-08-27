Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Services and Parts, Service Providers, Vehicle Type and by Geography

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market was valued US$ 480.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 745.01 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.65 % during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness regarding vehicle maintenance and vehicle safety is projected to drive the demand for automotive repair and maintenance services during the forecast period. Availability of several independent auto services and maintenance providers is likely to boost the automotive repair and maintenance service market during the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of service flexibility, cost competitiveness, and reliable maintenance services are key factors that are expected to further propel the market in the near future. Furthermore, the increase in on-road vehicles across the globe is expected to boost the automotive repair and maintenance services market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In terms of service providers, the automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented as an automotive dealership, locally owned repair shops, general franchise repairs, and others. The automotive dealership segment is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Presence of various locally owned repair shops is also growing at a significant rate due to the increase in inclination of consumers toward the locally owned shops.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to an estimated increase in the fleet size of passenger cars over the forecast period.

The North America automotive repair and maintenance services market is projected to account for more than 27% of the market share in the global automotive repair and maintenance services market by 2017 end. The automotive repair and maintenance services market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. North America and Western Europe are estimated to collectively account for about 50% of the total market share of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market by the end of 2017. APAC is considered to be the second largest market for automotive repair and service market with revenue of USD XX billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%, due to the presence of several automotive hubs in the region. Moreover, the large consumption of passenger vehicle across the Asia Pacific is also driving growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the automotive repair and maintenance services market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Services and Parts

• Engine Oil

• Gear Oil

• Brake Oil

• Grease

• Tires

• Batteries

• Wear & Tear Parts

• Air Filter

• Cabin Filter

• Oil Filter

• Wiper Blades

• Collision Body

• Starters & Alternators

• Lighting

• Exhaust Components

• Spark Plugs

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Providers

• Automobile Dealerships

• Franchise General Repairs

• Specialty Shops

• Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops

• Tire Shops

• Others

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• LCV

• HCV

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market

• Asbury Automotive Group

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Lookers Group

• Monro Muffler Brake

• Pendragon Vehicle Management

• Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

• Driven Brands, Inc.

• Ashland Automotive, Inc.

• Belron International Ltd.

• Carmax Autocare Center

• Jiffy Lube International, Inc.

• Halfords Group Plc.

• Firestone Complete Auto Care

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

