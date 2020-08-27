Global Occupancy Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Network Connectivity, Technology, Coverage area, Application, Operation, building type and by Region

Global Occupancy Sensor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.Global Occupancy Sensor MARKETThe occupancy sensor is generally used for providing automatic control, saving energy and complying with building codes etc. Increasing demand for energy saving devices has resulted in several technological advancements in occupancy sensors market.

A proliferation of IoT is one of the major trends in occupancy sensor market globally. The IoT is technology that connects electronic devices to the internet, and thus facilitates data transfer over a network. Global occupancy sensor market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, favourable government policies with regards to energy saving, development of more accurate & efficient sensors, and configurable & programmable sensors for HVAC systems.

The passive infrared-based occupancy sensor is projected to hold the biggest share market during the forecast period. Additionally, due to an increase in energy and power prices on an overall basis occupancy sensor devices are expected to gain traction and grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The global occupancy sensor market is also anticipated to witness increasing commercial building types including office and hospitality buildings providing the biggest market share during the forecast period. In reducing light pollution and can be used in offices, conference rooms, restrooms, and other spaces, occupancy sensors are also essential. A combination of automatic occupancy sensors and scheduling devices do the job of saving energy quite efficiently.

Indoor operation segment is leading the global occupancy sensor market. An occupancy operation sensor is an indoor motion detecting devices used to detect the presence of a person to automatically control lights or temperature or ventilation systems. The indoor sensors use infrared, ultrasonic, microwave, or other technology. The term involves devices as different as PIR sensors, hotel room key card locks, and smart meters. Occupancy sensors are usually used to save energy, provide automatic control, and comply with building codes.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the occupancy sensor market globally during the forecast period, due to the presence of key players and supportive government plans and programs in the region. The European region offers potential growth opportunities as there is growing government support and enterprises that are turning towards occupancy sensor as energy-efficient devices.

Global occupancy sensor market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global occupancy sensor market, Honeywell International, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Legrand Inc., Leviton Electronic Co. Ltd, Philips Ltd, Hubbel Automation Inc., Johnson Controls GmbH, Pammvi Group, Lutron Electronics, General Electric, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, amongst others.

Scope of Global Occupancy Sensor Market

Global Occupancy Sensor Market, by Network Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Occupancy Sensor Market, by Technology

• Passive Infrared

• Ultrasonic

• Dual Technology

Global Occupancy Sensor Market, by Coverage Area

• Less than 89 Degree

• 90 Degree–179 Degree

• 180 Degree–360 Degree

Global Occupancy Sensor Market, by Application

• Lighting Control

• Security Surveillance

• HVAC

Global Occupancy Sensor Market, by Operation

• Indoor Operation

• Outdoor Operation

Global Occupancy Sensor Market, by Building Type

• Residential Buildings

• Commercial Buildings

Global Occupancy Sensor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Occupancy Sensor Market

• Honeywell International

• Eaton Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• Legrand Inc.

• Leviton Electronic Co. Ltd

• Philips Ltd

• Hubbel Automation Inc.

• Johnson Controls GmbH

• Pammvi Group

• Lutron Electronics

• General Electric

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Occupancy Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Occupancy Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Occupancy Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Occupancy Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Occupancy Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Occupancy Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Occupancy Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Occupancy Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Occupancy Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

