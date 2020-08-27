Global Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By type, Application, and Region

The Global Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market size is expected to grow from US$ XXBn in 2018 to USD XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.23% during the forecast period.

Energy harvesting is the process of extracting and storing energies from external sources such as wind energy, thermal energy, solar power, and kinetic energy for future use. This energy is stored in batteries and capacitors for autonomous operations. Hybrid electric vehicles have acquired the highest market share and the growth of these vehicles is attributed to greater fuel efficiency.

The factor influencing the growth of the automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market is the growing stringency of the regulatory bodies towards reducing the carbon footprint and enhancing the existing efficiency of the fuel and emissions. For instance, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) Standards in U.S. propagating adoption of energy efficient automotive by formulating regulations for reduction of petroleum consumption, enhancing the utilization of alternative fuel vehicles such as hybrid vehicles. It also focuses on reducing greenhouse emissions, and promoting development of innovative technologies to increase their reliance on renewable and conservation of energy sources. This in turn creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market.

Lack of awareness among customers and high initial cost of electric vehicles is posing to be a restraint for global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market. However, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry globally are persistently trying to produce such automobiles which are more efficient and light in weight as this would help to improve their fuel efficiency and performance.

The depletion of crude oil is leading to look for alternative fuel and energy source, aiding the growth in the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market. Additionally, the production of hybrid electric vehicles is expected to propel the demand for alternative energy source. Hybrid electric vehicles provide higher fuel efficiency, owing to the substantial expansion of the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration. Automotive giants like Volkswagen have introduced mild hybrid vehicle to take the potential step ahead.

By geographical segmentation, the market for automotive energy harvesting and regeneration in Europe is presently the most lucrative regional market, accounting for the dominant share of the market in 2018 and is likely to lead over the forecast period, powered by the well-established automotive sector in European countries such as France, the U.K., Germany, and Italy. Being a region with several developed economies, Europe is also one of the key consumers of luxury and advanced vehicles, thus having significant scope for the expansion of the automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market.

Global Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration Market by Type

• Regenerative Braking System

• Turbocharger

• Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) System

Global Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration Market by Application

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Pure Electric Vehicles

Global Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration Market by Region

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating on the Global Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration Market

• Continental AG

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Denso Corporation

• Gentherm Incorporated

• Panasonic

• Ricardo PLC.

• Robert Bosch GMBH

• Tenneco Inc.

• Torotrak PLC

