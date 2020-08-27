Global Door and Window Automation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Product, End user and Region

Global Door and Window Automation Market is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026 from US$ 13.98 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

The key growth factor of the Door and Window Automation Market is rising demand for infrastructure and increasing security and safety concerns. Global door & window automation is gaining prominence with the growing trend of automation. Doors & windows are automated omnipresent in government buildings, offices, banks & financial institutions, shopping malls, and other places. They offer aids such as security & surveillance, faster & automatic movements, and ease in operation for disabled people. Technological advancements have allowed high-security electric locks to doors that can be operated with a remote key. High installation cost and maintenance cost is restraint of the market. Rising demand for automated doors & windows with high efficiency and integration of various technologies create new opportunities in the industry for growth.

Door and window automation market is segmented by component, product, end-user and region. The segment Component is classified as operators, motors & actuators, sensors & detectors, access control systems, switches, and control panels. The segment product type is split into industrial, doors, pedestrian doors, automated windows. The segment End user is categorized into residential buildings, airports, education buildings, healthcare facilities, hotels & restaurants, industrial production units, public transit systems, and commercial buildings. To study & analyze the Global Door and Window Automation Market, it is divided regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the product, pedestrian doors segment holds the largest market share, as these types of doors are widely used in retail shops, commercial buildings, and industries where high traffic and safety is a major concern. Comfort, safety, elegance, hygiene, access control and, in the case of air-conditioned areas, optimal energy consumption these are the main driver of using automatic pedestrian doors both outside and inside. Entreated offers a full range of solutions for straight sliding pedestrian doors, so on the requirement and whatever performance needed they are easy to install, with aesthetic solutions that blend in with all types of furnishing. On the basis of an end user, commercial buildings segment holds the leading market share, as these types of automated doors are very common in shopping malls, government offices, and banking and financial institutions. Automated doors and window are very helpful for elderly and physically disabled people. Doors and windows are interrelated with control systems, which are receptive to fire signals. So, demand for automated doors and windows is increasing, owing to high-end security that they offer. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific leading the market share in the global door and window automation market. Increasing usage of door and window automation systems in the airports, offices, and hospitals are anticipated to grow in the upcoming future, especially in Japan. However, North America is emerging as a niche market for a door and window automation owing to a rise in the adoption of automated doors and windows in the U.S.

The Global Door and Window Automation Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level.

Global Door and Window Automation Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Door and Window Automation Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Door and Window Automation Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Door and Window Automation Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Door and Window Automation Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Door and Window Automation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Door and Window Automation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Door and Window Automation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Door and Window Automation Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Door and Window Automation Market

Global Door and Window Automation Market, by Component

• Operators

• Motors & Actuators

• Sensors & Detectors

• Access Control Systems

• Switches

• Control Panels

Global Door and Window Automation Market, by Product

• Industrial Doors

• Pedestrian Doors

• Automated Windows

Global Door and Window Automation Market, by End user

• Residential Buildings

• Airports

• Education Buildings

• Healthcare Facilities

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Industrial Production Units

• Public Transit Systems

• Commercial Buildings

• Entertainment Centres

Global Door and Window Automation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the global door and automation market

• ABB Group

• Assa Abloy

• Allegion, Dorma & Kaba Group

• Gira

• Honeywell International

• Geze

• Nabtesco

• Royal Boon Edam

• Insteon, Siemens,

• Schneider Electric

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Siemens AG.

