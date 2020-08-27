Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market- by Installation (Greenfield, Brownfield), by Type (Wet FGD System, Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System), by End User (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market was valued US$ 16.XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2X.XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Dynamics:

The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market. Abstract discussion about market dynamics is given below:

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Drivers, Restraints, Challenges & Opportunities:

Increasing consumption of energy in manufacturing plants is the major reason for harmful industrial emissions, which cannot be avoided at large. These emissions may include nitrogen oxide (NOx), sulfur oxide (SO2), sulfuric acid mist, mercury and particulate, which may cause an adverse effect to environment, living species and non-living infrastructure as well. As a consequence, it is becoming vital to introduce highly efficient technologies to remove these harmful gases.

In addition, increasing public pressure on regulators to mandate consideration of alternatives to coal-fired thermal generation is on the escalation. Moreover, stringent emission standards have enforced by various governments to limit air pollution formed by industries. These rigid regulations have made compulsion on the industry players to install or upgrade their existing Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems in their manufacturing plants, thereby supplementing the growth of the flue gas desulphurization market.

The fluidized bed combustion and THIOPAQ market are the alternative methods of flue gas desulfurization, which may act as a restraints to the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.

On other hand, the several ongoing R&D as well as technological advancements in design of high performing Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems would offer market players the lots of new opportunities to explore. Furthermore, diminishing cost of Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems is expected to offer opportunities for the existing as well as for the new market entrants.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. This research report categorizes the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market based on installation, type, end user, and region. The report forecasts revenues and analyzes trends in each of these sub-segments:

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by Installation:

• Greenfield

• Brownfield

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by Type:

• Wet FGD System

o Limestone

o Seawater

o Others

• Dry & Semi-dry FGD System

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by End User

• Power Generation

• Chemical

• Iron & Steel

• Cement Manufacturing

• Others

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market is segmented on basis of installation, basis on type, basis on end user & basis on region. Segment Installation is again sub segmented into Greenfield & Brownfield. Based on type, the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market has been segmented into wet Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems and dry & semi-dry Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems. Whereas Wet FDG is again classified into limestone, sea water & others. Segment End User is again classified as Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing and Others.

The wet Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems segment is anticipated to lead the market with value share of US$ XX.XX Bn, with CAGR of XX.XX% by end of the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the increased acceptance of wet FGD systems in various industries due to their high effectiveness to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the flue gas.

By segment End User, the power generation segment is likely to register for the largest share of the FGD system market in 2018 with the value share US$ XX.XX Bn, with CAGR of XX.XX% over the forecast period.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Region wise Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

In the region Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization would drive the demand for flue gas desulfurization systems. As the emerging countries like, China and India is witnessing the increase in demand for power coupled with the dependence on coal for energy generation will provide momentum to the growth of market in this region over the forecast period.

In developed economies of North America and Europe, the demand for energy is increasing exponentially. In these regions, there are the stringent enforcement of various federal laws and regulations by the government & concerned authorities that made mandatory to install air quality control equipment at plants, which emits the harmful gases like, Sulfur Oxide. This initiative by various government across these regions has boosted the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market growth.

Since the last decade, the regulations, which have been imposed to control air pollution have become strict in many countries from the region Asia Pacific. This region is experiencing the growth due to rise in environmental awareness and stringent regulations by the government of emerging countries like, China, India, South Korea & Japan.

The Asia Pacific FGD system market is expected to grow around US$ XX.XX Bn with the highest CAGR of XX.XX% over the forecast period due to the rising industrialization & the demand for FGD systems from the power generation industry.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• General Electric

• Doosan Lentjes

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

• Rafako

• Siemens

• Flsmidth

• Hamon Corporation

• Clyde Bergemann Power Group

• Marsulex Environmental Technologies

• Thermax

• Andritz

• Ducon Technologies

• Chiyoda Corporation

• China Boqi Environmental (Holding)

• Burns & Mcdonnell

• Lonjing Environment Technology

• Lab

• Valmet

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Macrotek

• Aecom

• Ppel- Power Plant Engineers

• Beijing Guodian Longyuan Environmental Engineering

• China Everbright International

