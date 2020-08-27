Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Vehicle Type, Sale Channel, and Region

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market was valued USD XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 13.76% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Drivers and Restrains:

Lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control is an active safety system, which are designed to assist the driver by detecting lane markings on the road and distance of the vehicle in front. The active safety systems are a part of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which is considered as a backbone for autonomous vehicle. This combination of the active safety systems integrated in the vehicle to reduce the possibility of collision. It also reduce the pressure on the driver by providing information about the driving conditions of the vehicle.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/35808

The analysis in the U.S. for 25 states determined that vehicle safety technologies have reduced accidental collision by about XX% and injuries by XX%. Increase in demand for vehicle-based intelligent safety systems among vehicle users is projected to enhance the market growth in automotive sector during the forecast period. The high cost of the combined system effect on demand in the medium vehicles segment. The entire system is operated by electronic components and malfunction of the components leads to false interpretation, thereby making the system unproductive. The combined safety system is not efficient in regions or areas that experience adverse weather conditions like rain, and snow that factor are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation Analysis:

The passenger vehicles segment held a significant share of the market in 2018. This high market share held by the passenger vehicles segment is primarily attributed to the growing demand for ADAS in passenger vehicles, globally. In hilly areas, distraction of the driver or anxiety may cause a threat to human life and is likely to result in major damage to both passengers and vehicle. Such incidents can be avoided by use of lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control, as they guide the car, thereby avoiding collision or accidents.

The aftermarket sales channel segment held a prominent share of the lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market in 2018, owing to the higher rate of adoption of these technologies and shorter lifespan of electronic components like sensors and wirings. The aftermarket segment is also expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period because of rising safety concerns, especially in passenger vehicle. Malfunction of the components is a major factor that drives the aftermarket segment.

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Regional Analysis:

The lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market for automotive has been classified into five prominent regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa. Europe has led the lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market and held at the XX% market share in 2018. Because of the increasing awareness about safety and increased number of accidents leading to the high rate of adoption of the combined safety system in the region. Automotive industries in this region are focusing on to provide vehicle-based intelligent safety systems such as lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control, which are expected to improve road safety with regard to crash avoidance, crash harshness protection, and post-crash phases.

A report covers the recent development in market for lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market like in 2017- Toyota launched its safety sense across board on all models as standard feature. Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) includes DRCC (dynamic radar cruise control) that uses a front grille-mounted radar and a forward-facing camera that is designed to detect a vehicle in front and automatically adjust the vehicle’s speed to help maintain a pre-set distance behind a vehicle ahead.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by vehicle type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/35808

Scope of the Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market:

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market, by Type:

• Vision Sensor/Camera

• EPAS Actuator

• Electronic Control Unit

• Radar Sensor

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market, by Sales Channel:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market, Major Players:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Valeo

• Delphi Automotive PLC.

• Continental AG.

• ZF Friedrichshafen Ag.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Preco Electronics

• Mobileye

• WABCO

• Magna International Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lane-keep-assist-system-and-adaptive-cruise-control-market/35808/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com