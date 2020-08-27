Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, End Use, and Region

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Rising preference for wireless detectors is one of the key driving factors of the portable gas detection equipment market. Wireless gas detectors are beneficial to measure gas concentrations in hard to reach the environment, capable of detecting toxic gases and most significantly is easily installed at comparatively low prices. They can detect a host of gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. These factors make wireless gas detectors suitable for remote sensing of flammable and poisonous gases in hazardous environments.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32540

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

In addition, the increasing popularity of natural gas detectors in commercial and residential settings is fueling demand for portable gas detection equipment. With rising prices of petroleum natural gas is progressively being used as an automobile fuel. The increasing number of natural gas filling stations is fueling demand for gas detectors to prevent gas leakage that can lead to serious accidents. This is because natural gas is non-toxic but highly combustible. Particularly, developing economies in Asia Pacific are showing significant demand for gas detectors because of the increasing popularity of natural gas to curb environmental pollution. In the Middle East and Africa, a thriving mining and oil exploration industry is stoking demand for wireless gas detectors for workforce safety.

However, providing headwinds to portable gas detection equipment market is high response time of gas detectors with a change in gas concentration.By end use segments, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to account for major revenue share and is projected to register fastest growth rate in global portable gas detection equipment market followed by mining segment.

Geographically, the North America portable gas detection equipment market is projected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the market, on account of increasing demand for this equipment in oil & gas industry and improved infrastructural developments in countries in this region. Increasing production of shale gas coupled with technological advancements in extraction is a factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the US. The portable gas detection equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the next 8 years. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to account for moderate revenue share in global portable gas detection equipment market on account of increasing measures required for a safer workplace.

The global portable gas detection research report provides the detailed well-organized perspective of the knowledge related to portable gas detection market. Many key market contenders ought to face difficult things to carry the many market share within the global portable gas detection market, which includes industries, production plants, firms, and vendors. Therefore, at the leading position, the key player must reach before others in terms of production, sales, quality, higher services, and revenue generation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global portable gas detection equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global portable gas detection equipment market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32540

Scope of Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market, By Type

• Wearable Gas Detectors

• Non-wearable Gas Detectors

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market, By End Use

• Oil & Portable Gas

• Mining

• Industrial

• Building Automation

• Others

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market

• RAE Systems Inc.

• Mine Safety Appliances Company

• 3M Company

• Trolex Ltd.

• Crowcon Detection Instruments Limited

• Industrial Scientific Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Sensidyne LP

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Portable Gas Detection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Portable Gas Detection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Portable Gas Detection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Portable Gas Detection Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-portable-gas-detection-equipment-market/32540/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]ch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com