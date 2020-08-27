Global Powertrain Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Components, Type of Vehicle, and Region

Global Powertrain Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX %.

Exponential growth in demand for automobiles is because of increasing amount of disposable income in emerging countries of Asia Pacific. This is one of the major factors driving the demand in powertrain market. Additionally, increasing consciousness about environmental pollution is also boosting the growth of fuel efficient powertrains globally. Engine, differentials, drive shafts, transmission and final drive are some of the major components of powertrain system.

According to vehicle type, global powertrain has been classified into defense vehicles, farm tractors, HCVs, LCVs, ICVs, off-road vehicles, cars, and construction equipment. Among these, the cars segment is expected to hold a major share of the market in next few years, thanks to increasing popularity of rear-wheel drive models.

Globally, Europe is anticipated to witness a promising growth in the next few years. This region is expected to account for a large share of the market and register a strong growth rate in next few years. High growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of numerous leading automobile companies. Also, North America and Asia Pacific are projected to witness a healthy growth in the coming few years. The emerging nations are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities, which is projected to support the growth of powertrain market across Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Powertrain market by dominating players profile, product type, brand analysis, and share, technological advancements, new product development & growth opportunities to 2024” presents comprehensive assessment of the Powertrain market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends.

Global powertrain report includes presents growth scenario, opportunities, market share and powertrain industry size. The report initiates with the definition, market scope, classification, and powertrain market size estimation. The powertrain market competition, market dynamics, industry plans & policies and future demand is analyzed. The limits and threats to the development of powertrain market are analyzed in detail. This study investigates the development status, past and present market scenario and growth rate.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global powertrain market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global powertrain market.

Scope of Global Powertrain Market

Global Powertrain Market, By Components

• Engine

• Transmission

• Drive Shafts

• Differentials

• Final Drive

Global Powertrain Market, By Type of Vehicle

• Cars

• LCV

• ICV

• HCV

• Off Road Vehicles

• Construction Equipments

• Defence Vehicles

• Farm tractors

Global Powertrain Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Powertrain Market

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• General Motors Company

• Delphi Automotive Plc.

• Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.

• Magna

