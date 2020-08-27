Global Welding Torch Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application, Product Type, Welding Operation, and Region

Global Welding Torch Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Bn by 2026, at an XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Introduction:

A welding torch used in the welding system to save the welding electrode in the perfect direction and to supply welding power to the electrode. There are various types of welding torches depending on the electrode size, welding process, and others. It also comes in different shapes like a bend torch or straight torch.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The Global Welding Torch Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps the reader to understand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the Global Welding Torch Market. Some of the drivers and restraints are illustrated below, their detailed explanation is discussed in the report with other supporting.

The rise in the production in divisions like automotive, general fabrication, energy sector, shipyards transportation, and offshore, and yellow goods, among other industries have led to a major increase in the demand for welding torches. Robotic welding torches integrate to upsurge the efficiency and production of any industrial and general fabrication operations. This automated process allows the operator to maintain weld integrity using an electronic weld process for better weld quality with low labor prices and increased output.

Market Trends:

The report offers all the trends in the growth of the welding torch market over the forecast period. Such as, small and compact torches are widely demanded in the commercial sector, and have the same features and benefits as original torches; they fit in nearly half the space with a cost advantage. This is one of the significant trends in the global market for welding torch and wear parts from the demand side.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the welding torch market such as type, application, product type, and welding operation. Based on product type, the MIG/MAG welding segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. MIG/MAG welding is attractive because of the high welding speed and offers opportunities for rational welding of materials, which are hard to weld. However, the TIG welding type at the same time is a slow welding process but if done with the right procedure and technique, it produces the highest quality weld. It is mostly used for critical weld joints, welding metals, and small welds where ever possible.

Regional Analysis:

APAC region plays an important role in the welding torch market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. The APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period because of the increasing demand from the automobile industry for the welding of automotive components and vehicle bodies. Also, growing product demand from the construction industry for use in the welding process of building, residential, and commercial fabrication is also projected to boost regional growth. The presence of major automotive manufacturers is expected to be a significant driver for the regional market.

Recent Development:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the global welding torch market providing information like product picture company profiles, and specification, production, capacity, cost, revenue, and contact information. For example, In Nov 2018, American Torch Tip declared that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued US Patent 10, 129, 970 for its CleanCut Nozzle Technology.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Welding Torch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Welding Torch Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Welding Torch Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Welding Torch Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Welding Torch Market

Global Welding Torch Market, by Type

• Air-Cooled Welding Torches

• Water-Cooled Welding Torches

Global Welding Torch Market, by Application

• Equipment Manufacturing

• Shipping Industry

• Automobile Industry

• Other

Global Welding Torch Market, By Product Type

• MIG/MAG welding

• TIG welding

• Plasma welding.

Global Welding Torch Market, by Welding Operation

• Manual welding

• Robotic welding.

Global Welding Torch Market, by Region

• North America

• Europ

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Welding Torch Market

• American Torch Tip

• Arc Machines

• GCE Group

• Kobe Steel

• NIMAK

• OTC Daihen

• Panasonic Welding Systems

• Shenzhen Riland Industry

• Senor Metals

• Telwin

• Pemamek

• MIG Welding Torch

• Tokin Corporation

• ABB

• Kawasaki

• Valk Welding B.V

• TBi Industries

