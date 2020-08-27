Global Air Compressor Controller Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Component, End User and Region

Global Air Compressor Controller Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Air Compressor Controller Market Drivers and Restrains:

The global air compressor controller market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of XX% in the upcoming period due to their ability to deliver efficient compressor operation at a lower cost. Air compressor controllers are auxiliary devices that operate a compressor at given output levels without compromising on efficiency. Air compressor controllers are likely to rise in use across several end-users industry in the coming years. Air compressor controllers prevent compressors from tripping due to high voltage spikes, and compressors are made to operate at steady output voltages close the threshold to provide maximum efficiency. Petrochemical, Oil & gas industries will find promising applications of using compressor controllers during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global air compressor controller market is driven by compressor controllers that have offer efficient compressor operation at lower costs, low maintenance of air compressor, rising adoption of variable-speed air compressor controllers. The advancement in pharmaceutical sector together with increasing investment and product quality are anticipated to impel the market growth during the forecast period. However, an increasing number of service providers in regional markets are hampering the market growth at the global level. Growth in oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries are likely to create lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the global air compressor controller market. This is evidence, as the revenue from growing oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries are estimated to reach approximately US$ XX million by 2026.

Global Air Compressor Controller Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Component, SCADA and PLC together held the largest market share of XX% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, SCADA and PLC are the major contributors in the global air compressor controller market. The demand for PLC and other components like motors and actuators are projected to surge as the retrofit business for compressor controller. The modernization of HVAC systems in commercial spaces across the world are estimated to increase the demand for compressor controllers.

Global Air Compressor Controller Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Air Compressor Controller market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 for the air compressor controller market and is estimated to reach US$ Mn end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the several reputed air compressor controller manufacturers are based in North America. The market in Middle East Africa was accounted for the second largest market share of XX% in 2018. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Nigeria and Libya and UAE are the major contributors in terms of oil production to the world economy due to the large presence of oil and gas, energy and mining, pharmaceutical and HVAC industries. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future. The region is expected to hold the XX% of market share in the upcoming period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global air compressor controller market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global air compressor controller market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global air compressor controller market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global air compressor controller market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Air Compressor Controller Market:

Global Air Compressor Controller Market, by Component:

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Drives

• Others (Actuators, Motors, Valves, etc.)

Global Air Compressor Controller Market, by end User:

• Oil & gas

• Petrochemical

• Energy & Mining

• Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Others (Cement, Processing Industry, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Global Air Compressor Controller Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Air Compressor Controller Market, Major Players:

• Siemens AG

• GE Measurement & Control Solutions

• Compressor Controls Corporation

• Emerson Climate Technologies.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Gardner Denver, Inc.

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Johnson Controls, Inc.

• Petrotech, Inc.

• Ingersoll Rand plc

• FS-Elliot Co. Ltd.

