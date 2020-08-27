Global Slewing Drives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Axis, Gear, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Slewing Drives Market was valued US$ 3.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 4.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2 % during a forecast period.

Global Slewing Drives Market: Overview

Slewing drives are gearboxes that have two to four universal stages. These drives include a planetary gear unit such as robust, compact, and versatile. Slewing drives are enhanced for best conceivable tooth flank and root load capacity, and minimum sliding speeds. Their design enhances torque performance volume and radial load capacity, while winding stresses are kept within restrictions to give the perfect meshing between the pinion and gear. These factors leads to increase demand for slewing drives market during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Slewing Drives Market: Drivers and Restraints

Government initiatives through the development of manufacturing sector policies, and initiatives toward the practise of renewable energy resources such as wind energy and solar trackers are predicted to boost the demand for slewing drives around the world. Slewing drives are generally used in the construction industry. Accordingly by 2030, the volume of construction output is expected to grow by 85%. Increase in construction is the main reason for the growth in the demand for slewing drives across the globe. Rise in government initiatives are projected to drive the growth of the slewing drives market during the forecast period. All these factors leads to increase demand for slewing drives market during forecast period.

On the other hand, the high cost of equipment and high maintenance cost are projected to hamper the market during the forecast period. The change in unpredictable price of raw material will restrict the slewing drives market. Slewing drives need systematic maintenance and lubrication, and if not done, the remanufacturing cost of the drives becomes steep.

Global Slewing Drives Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of gear segment, worm segment ids projected to increase the demand for slewing drives market during forecast period. Self-locking, required less space, operate silently and smoothly, reduce the speed are the factors of slewing drives which leads to increase the growth of slewing drives market during forecast period.

Global Slewing Drives Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the major market for slewing drives during the forecast period. Countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) proposal to install a total 7 gig watts new power generation capacity from renewable sources by early 2020. Countries such as Brazil, Uruguay, and Chile have the maximum solar radiation owing to encouraging climate conditions. These countries are predicted to increase the production of solar energy quickly in the upcoming years, which will drive the slewing drives market during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Slewing Drives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Slewing Drives market.

Scope of Global Slewing Drives Market

Global Slewing Drives Market, by Axis

• Single Axis

• Dual Axis

Global Slewing Drives Market, by Gear

• Worm gear

• Spur gear

Global Slewing Drives Market, by Application

• Solar Trackers

• Man Lifts

• Wind Turbines

• Hydraulic Machinery

• Cranes

• Drilling Equipment

• Others

Global Slewing Drives Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Slewing Drives Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Slewing Drives Market

• AKSH Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd

• Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

• Cone Drive Operations, Inc.

• IMO Group

• Kavitsu Robotronix Pvt. Ltd

• Kinematics Manufacturing LLC

• Liebherr Group

• Luoyang SBI Special Bearing Co., Ltd

• TGB Group Technologies

• Young Powertech Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Slewing Drives Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Slewing Drives Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Slewing Drives Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Slewing Drives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Slewing Drives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Slewing Drives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Slewing Drives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Slewing Drives by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Slewing Drives Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Slewing Drives Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Slewing Drives Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

