Global Container Fleet Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, End Users, and Region

Global Container Fleet Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 15.23 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Container Fleet Market Drivers and Restrains:

Container fleet refers to the concept of containerization through sea in an intermodal transportation process. The increase in use of high capacity vessels or ships, which reduces the cost of containers as they can store more number of containers at a time. The intermodal transportation is in high demand in the container fleet market owing to the goods are not required to unload or reload from the containers in an intermodal transportation procedure. The refrigerated cargo containers aid the container fleet market to transport fruits, medicines, fresh vegetables, and meat, though maintaining their temperature hence reducing any risk. These encouraged factors are driving the container fleet market. The cost of investments involved in the container fleet market can restraint the market growth during forecast period.

Manufacturers in the container fleet are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Container Fleet Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on type, the container fleet market is segmented into dry containers, reefer containers, and tank containers. The dry containers held the largest market share in the container fleet market in 2018. Dry containers are useful for transport of various items, therefore they are in demand for various major industries in container shipping. The reefer containers are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the container fleet market during the forecast period. Based on end users, the container fleet market is segmented into Retails, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, mining and minerals. The automotive industry held the largest share of XX.X% in the market in 2018 followed by retails. The mining and minerals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Container Fleet Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the container fleet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific led the container fleet market in 2018, followed by North America. These regions held more than 50% of the total revenue generated by the market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Industrialization across the developing countries are leading driver of the container fleet market. The rising industrial activities have excited operations across oil and chemicals, retail, and automobiles industries. The exponentially rising demand for agriculture goods and mining products in Asia Pacific, which has enhanced the container fleet market. Considering this, Asia Pacific held the prominent share of 35.2% in the container fleet market in 2018.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global container fleet market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global container fleet market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global container fleet market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by container type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global container fleet market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Container Fleet Market:

Global Container Fleet Market, by Type:

• Dry container

• Reefer container

• Tank container

Global Container Fleet Market, by End Users:

• Retails

• Automotive

• Food and Beverage

• Agriculture

• Oil and Gas

• Chemicals

• Mining and Minerals

Global Container Fleet Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Container Fleet Market, Major Players:

• Evergreen Marine Corporation

• Hanjin Shipping

• Hapag-Lloyd

• Hyundai Merchant Marine

• Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

• Mitsui O.S.K.

• NYK Line

• Orient Overseas Container Line

• Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

• ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

• Westfal-Larsen Shipping A/S

• China Ocean Shipping Company

• Maersk Line

• Evergreen Marine Corporation Ltd.

• Mediterranean Shipping Corporation S.A.

• CMA CGM

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Container Fleet Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Container Fleet Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Container Fleet Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Container Fleet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Container Fleet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Container Fleet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Container Fleet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Container Fleet by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Container Fleet Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Container Fleet Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Container Fleet Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

