Global Field Device Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Deployment Model, Communication Protocol, Applications and Region

Global Field Device Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.05 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Field device management (FDM) simplifies maintenance tasks, protects phase and provides flexibility and acts as a configuration tool for smart field devices and a maintenance tool for diagnostics and troubleshooting applications. The FDM support for field device tools (FDT) device vendors to program device configuration and maintenance for the cloud system.

A field device management market is the growing importance of industry and increasing demand for the device management system is expected to drive the general devices market. In terms of market development, the need to succeed completely peripheral devices within a business has played a dynamic part and benefits accessible by cloud computing technology are opportunities in the field device management market. The rising importance of the smart factory, increasing the application of manufacturers on reduction in the maintenance and effective costs. Moreover, cyber security and maintain data privacy are the challenges in the market.

Global Field Device Management Market

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the component, the software segment is held to dominate the xx% market share during the forecast period. The software segment design is needed to secure the benefits of digitalization, the industrial internet of things .The evolution of the software segment depends primarily on the increasing use in different industries of automation technology and Industry 4.0. The software for field device management can be used to move out preventive protection and managing responsibilities.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The discrete industries segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The discrete industries segment importance of data availability from field devices is continuously increasing for assembly the needed of competitive and flexible production systems in discrete industrialized. In terms of industries the principally automotive and manufacturing, are estimated to implement field device management resolutions at a faster frequency. Developing troubles form manufacturing industries as automotive is also expected to contribute to the growth of the field device management market.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the Field device management market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has become a global important argument for large investments and business expansions, thus providing prospects for the field device management market. The field device management market in APAC include the expanding invitation for FDM tools owing to the developing automation in the industry; growing adoption of technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, and growing investments in field device management to optimize productivity and rise maintenance efficiency.

The report covers the recent development in the field device management market like ABB launched ABB ability its industry-leading case of digital solutions. ABB’s ability includes more than 210 resolutions and services for customers in businesses in benefits, and substructure markets to develop novel processes.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global field device management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global field device management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global field device management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global field device management market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Field Device Management Market

Global Field Device Management Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Field Device Management Market, By Deployment Model

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Field Device Management Market, By Communication Protocol

• Foundation Fieldbus and Hart

• Profibus

• Profinet

• Ethernet/IP

• Modbus

• Others

Global Field Device Management Market, By Applications

• Process Industries

o Oil & Gas

o Chemicals

o Energy & Power

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

o Metals & Mining

o Others

• Discrete Industries

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Aerospace & Defense

Global Field Device Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Field Device Management Market

• Siemens

• Emerson Electric Co.

• ABB Ltd

• Schneider Electric

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Yokogawa

• Fanuc Corporation

• Metso Automation

• Azbil Corporation

• Endress+Hauser

• Festo

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hach Company

• Hamilton Company

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Omega Engineering

• Weidmüller

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Field Device Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Field Device Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Field Device Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Field Device Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Field Device Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Field Device Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Field Device Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

