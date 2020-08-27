Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Gas Type, Regulator Type, Application, and Region

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The increasing number of end use industries such as oil & gas, energy generation, and chemical industries as well as rapid technological advancements and product transformations in industrial gas regulators are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, government investment in the establishment of new oil & gas and energy generation facilities and maintenance are other factors driving the growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Moreover, increasing demand for industrial gases for power generation and operating industrial units coupled with increasing use of natural gas in place of conventional fossil fuels are the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of global industrial gas regulators market. While increasing demand in medical and beverages sector is a factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

In terms of regulator type, single stage segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue. As it is useful in numerous applications such as gas and liquid chromatography, high purity gases, calibration gases, and high purity chamber pressurization.Key players are going for strategic acquisitions and mergers in numerous larger oil and gas industries, and is among the major trend faced in the market.

Globally, North America market accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period. There is increasing demand for natural gas for power generation and industrial units among consumers particularly in U.S. is a factor projected to drive growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the future. Rapidly increasing Chinese manufacturing industries and metal production industries coupled with rising electronics market are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, market in Middle East & Africa expected to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by Latin America in the market.

The report is gathering of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of several market factors on market segments and geographies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global industrial gas regulator market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global industrial gas regulator market.

Scope of Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, By Gas Type

• Inert

• Toxic

• Corrosive

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, By Regulator Type

• Single Stage

• Dual Stage

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, By Application

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Steel & Metal Processing

• Food & Beverages

• Others

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market

• Emerson Electric Co.

• The Linde Group

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Praxair Technology, Inc.

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• GCE Group

• Cavagna Group Spa.

• Rotarex S.A.

• Honeywell Process Solutions

• Itron, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Industrial Gas Regulator Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial Gas Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Gas Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Gas Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Gas Regulator by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

