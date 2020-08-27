Global Service Robotics Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Application and Region

Global Service Robotics Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Robots are now being increasingly adopted for service applications, both by consumers and professionals. The service robot market includes different types of robots, most of which can be used for applications in many industries. At a consumer level service robots are commonly used for deadly & repetitive tasks like domestic chores, or for leisure & entertainment purposes. At a professional level, service robotics often represents an investment which has potential to significantly increase efficiency & reduce costs by replacing traditional methods. Industries that will experience changing dynamics owing to the appearance of service robots include agriculture, construction, medical, logistics, hospitality, entertainment and domestic consumer goods.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32986

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Robotics in professional applications have significant effect in areas like agriculture, surgery, and logistics and is increasing in economic importance. There is rising demand to monitor everyday surroundings which results in difficult-to-manage workloads and data flows. To meet these demands, robots will play an important role in the maintenance, security. Robotics in personal & home applications has experienced strong global growth with a limited number of mass market products: floor cleaning robots, & robots for edutainment. Future product visions point to domestic robots of higher sophistication, capability & value like assistive robots.

The total number of professional service robots sold in 2017 rose by 85% to 109,543 units up from 59,269 in 2016. The sales value increased by 39% to US$ 6.6bn. The reason for this rather low increase rate is the considerable decrease of high valued defence robots.

The total number of service robots for personal and domestic use increased by 25% to about 8.5 million units in 2017. The value was up by 27% to US$ 2.1bn. In 2017, it is projected that nearly 6.1 million robots for domestic tasks, including vacuum cleaning, lawn-mowing, window cleaning & other types, were sold, an impressive 31% more than in 2016. The value was about US$ 1.6bn. Compared to 2016, this represents an increase of 30%.

Current Scenario:

There are small & mid-sized Corporations across the United States, Japan, Korea, china, which are expected to adopt explicit efforts to increase their service robot market share. These efforts include high investment in R&D, M&A and advance marketing strategy. Of great importance to this market is the collaboration & coordination that is being observed within the industry. And the government, which is eventually increasing the service robot market demand. For instance in Sep 2019, student from India initiated development of robots that can help society during critical occurrence like house fire.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the Service Robotics Market is segmented by Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. European service robot manufacturers play significant role in the global service robotics market. About 290 out of the 700 listed companies supplying service robots come from Europe. North America positions second with about 240 manufacturers & Asia-Pacific third with 130. Further development will depend on entrepreneur’s actions which they are taking for new applications. In U.S, about 200 start-up firms are working on new service robots. The European Union & Switzerland count 170 corporations which are creating a new entrepreneurial culture for the service robotics industry followed by Asia-Pacific with 135 start-up corporations. Virtually all economies are trying to raise energetic entrepreneurial environment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Service Robotics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Service Robotics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Service Robotics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Service Robotics Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32986

The Scope of Global Service Robotics Market

Global Service Robotics Market, by Type:

• Professional

• Personal

Global Service Robotics Market, by Application:

• Medical

• Defence

• Construction and Demolition

• Transportation & Logistics

• Agriculture & Forestry

• Others

Global Service Robotics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Service Robotics Market, Key Players:

• Irobot

• Softbank Robotics Group

• Intuitive Surgical

• Delaval

• Daifuku

• Cyberdyne

• DJI

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Northrop Grumman

• Neato Robotic

• Kuka

• Lely

• ECA Group

• 3DR

• Stryker

• Harvest Croo

• Starship Technologies

• Parrot Drones Sas

• General Electric

• Amazon Robotics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Service Robotics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Service Robotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Service Robotics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Service Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Service Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Service Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Service Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Service Robotics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Service Robotics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Service Robotics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Service Robotics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Service Robotics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-service-robotics-marke/32986/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com