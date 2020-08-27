Global Automotive Disc Brake Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Types, Application, and Region

The Global Automotive Disc Brake Market was valued US$ 657.11 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2764.5 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.67% during a forecast period.

Disc brakes reduce the time and effort of the driver to bring the vehicle to a stop while avoiding any injuries or fatalities. Disc brakes propose a smaller, well-ordered stopping distance in dangerous situations for instance on damp or greasy roads. The worries about safety between the motorcycle holders are growing and manufacturers are getting hold on this to distinguish their product.

The Opposed Piston is dominating the segment as it possesses a features that stable braking force as well as a high level of controllability. It uses multiple pistons sorted in pairs with two, four and six being the usual number of pistons as opposed to the one piston in the sliding type. It can apply more squeezing power and apply that power more evenly during braking as force is directly applied to both sides even if it’s a two piston brake. However opposed piston are costlier than floating caliper.

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Dynamics:

One of the latest trends that is expected to gain traction in the automotive disc brake market in the coming years is the rising adoption of carbon ceramic brake pads. The carbon ceramic brake pads help in weight reduction of up to XX% when compared to the conventional brake calipers.

Many brake pads offer efficient compensation such as lower NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness levels) with improved stopping power in both dry and wet conditions. Hydraulic disc brakes are the most usually used form of brake for motor vehicles but the values of a disc brake are applicable to almost any rotating shaft. Government inventiveness to systematize braking standards for commercial and personal vehicles is projected to offer significant power to automotive disc brake market development.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, Segment Analysis

The global automotive Disc Brake Market is segmented based on type as Opposed Piston, Floating Caliper. Opposed piston disc brakes apply more squeezing power and apply that power more evenly during braking as force is directly applied to both sides even if it’s a two piston brake. The Disc Brake is usually made of cast iron, steel and aluminum, but in some cases may be made of composites such as unbreakable carbon or ceramic matrix composites.

Recent Development:

Brembo comes up with a six-piston monobloc caliper for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.Some of the changes have been pushed by fashion, as ever-larger wheels showcase the underlying brake hardware as a new styling element, while others are driven by performance and practicality.

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, Regional Analysis

Region-wise, APAC region held the dominant position in the global automotive disc brake market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. An increased popularity of air disc brakes in commercial vehicles, rising adoption of carbon ceramic brake pads and growing proliferation of break-by-wire are few trends that market expected to drive the market. Europe is the second largest market thanks to presence of large automobile production facilities. North America is projected to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period owing to high demand for luxury and high performance vehicles.

Since North America is supposed to be the developed automobile market, the report has covered it’s dynamics differently than APAC. Increasing cost of manufacturing, thinning profits margins are some of the concerns North American manufacturers are facing and it is studied in the report with its tangible and intangible impact of the NA as well as APAC market.

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market: Objective

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Disc Brake Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Disc Brake Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Disc Brake Market

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, By Type.

• Opposed Piston,

• Floating Caliper

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, By Applications.

• Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Disc Brake Market

• ZF TRW

• Continental

• Brembo

• Akebono Brake

• Aisin Seiki

• Mando

• Nissin Kogyo

• Knorr-Bremse

• Wabco

• Haldex

