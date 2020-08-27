Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application & by Region

Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market has valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market, by RegionGlobal hazardous location motor starters are explosion-proof devices. They are placed in a rigid metallic duct system for the surface mounting adjacent to or remote from the equipment being controlled and used in hazardous locations similar to the places where concentrations of flammable gases, vapour, and dust occurs.

Some of the factors driving the market are a presence of huge shell reserves, continuous increase in oil production, growing investments in onshore and offshore exploration, increasing energy demand & also increased consumption, continuous rise in drilling activities due to the recent discovery of shale gas. The major restraint faced by the market is related to the manufacturing of starters so that they can withstand the most unlikely of weather conditions and corrosive environments. Increasing temperatures at hazardous locations may lead to unforeseen challenges for industrial management.

Oil refineries are dominating the hazardous location motor starters market. Increasing dependency on oil products is triggering the growth of several oil refining plants in the world. Such as, Asia-Pacific has been seeing huge demand from the petroleum industry. Oil refineries are typically large, sprawling industrial complexes with extensive piping running all over, carrying streams of fluids between large chemical processing units, for instant distillation columns.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to witness healthy growth between 2018 and 2026. North America is a major contributor to the hazardous location starters market owing to the highest drilling activity. The U.S dominates the hazardous location motor starters market in North America.

Scope of Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market

Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market, by Type

• Manual Motor Starter

• Magnetic Motor Starter

• Other

Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market, by Application

• Coal Preparation Plants

• Sewage Treatment Plants

• Paint Storage Areas

• Oil Refineries

• Grain Elevators

Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market

• Durable Machinery Company

• LLC

• EIC Solutions, Inc.

• Friedrich Air Conditioning co., ltd

• Johnson controls, Inc., Klinge Corporation

• Kooltronic, Inc.

• Matticks Industries, Inc.

• NANCE International, Inc.

• Safe Air Technology

