Global Intelligent PDU Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Power Phase, by Industry, by Application, and by Geography.

Intelligent PDU Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.41 Bn in 2018 to US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)



Intelligent PDU Market is segmented by type, power phase, industry, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into Monitored, Switched, Metered, Automatic Transfer Switch, Dual Circuit, Hot Swap. Based on the power phase, a market is segmented into a single phase, three phase. According to industry market is divided by Telecommunications & Information Technology, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation, Government, Energy. Based on the application, a market is classified into Industrial Power Solutions, VoIP Phone Systems, Datacenters, Educational Labs, Commercial Applications/Network Closets. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Increasing demand for high power ratings, rising demand for intelligent products, need for power provisioning, rising demand for environmental and security features, and power monitoring solutions for data centers are some major factors driving intelligent PDU market growth. However, rising density in bigger datacenters and higher implementation cost of an intelligent PDU than basic PDUs are restraining market growth.

Intelligent PDU is a device used for constant and uniform flow of power supply in various electronic equipment and applications. PDUs provide power filtering to improve power quality, remote monitoring, and intelligent load balancing. IP consolidation is possible with the use of intelligent PDUs as it allows to link many PDUs to the single IP address. PDUs includes main breakers, power monitoring panels, and individual circuit breakers.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the intelligent PDU market during the forecast period. As North America is an important hub for colocation centers and the IT industry, it is one of the prime locations for data centers and is home to players of all sizes, from garage start-ups to global colocation players. Countries in North America such as Canada and the US are the major contributors to the growth of intelligent PDU market

Key Players in the Intelligent PDU market are APC, Raritan, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton, ABB, Vertiv, Cisco Systems, Enlogic, Black Box Corporation, Hewlett Packward Enterprise, Rittal, Geist, Leviton Manufacturing, Tripp Lite, The Siemon Company, BMC Manufacturing, Elcom International, Anord Critical Power, Chatsworth Products, PDU Expert UK

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Intelligent PDU market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Intelligent PDU market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Intelligent PDU market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Intelligent PDU market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Intelligent PDU Market:

Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Type:

• Monitored

• Switched

• Metered

• Automatic Transfer Switch

• Dual Circuit

• Hot Swap

Global Intelligent PDU Market, by Power Phase:

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

Global Intelligent PDU Market, by Industry:

• Telecommunications & Information Technology

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Government

• Energy

Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Application:

• Industrial Power Solutions

• VoIP Phone Systems

• Datacenters

• Educational Labs

• Commercial Applications/Network Closets

Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Intelligent PDU Market Are:

• APC

• Raritan

• Cyber Power Systems

• Eaton

• ABB

• Vertiv

• Cisco Systems

• Enlogic

• Black Box Corporation

• Hewlett Packward Enterprise

• Rittal

• Geist

• Leviton Manufacturing

• Tripp Lite

• The Siemon Company

• BMC Manufacturing

• Elcom International

• Anord Critical Power

• Chatsworth Products

• PDU Expert UK

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Intelligent PDU Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent PDU Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Intelligent PDU Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intelligent PDU Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intelligent PDU Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intelligent PDU Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intelligent PDU Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent PDU by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent PDU Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent PDU Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Intelligent PDU Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

