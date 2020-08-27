Global VRF System Market (Variable Refrigerant Flow) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global VRF System Market is expected to grow US$ 1XX.56 Billion by 2027 from US$ XX Billion in 2019 at CAGR of XX %.

Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) refrigeration systems provide a variable flow of refrigerant into the evaporators with different capacities and configurations. Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) is used for cooling and heating comfort of residential space, commercial space and high-end residential. VRF system is advanced and accepted around the world for its great service, it was invented by Japanese company and further was modified by many other key players.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The VRF is very well known system in developed regions, like North America, Europe. The revenue generated by (VRF) alone in 2019 for Daikin Industry is XX Billions. If we consider key players like Panasonic, LG, Samsung, Blue star, Carrier and Acson have accounted to share XX% in 2019, and is important in understanding competitive analysis and is projected in to the report.

Drivers and Restraint:

Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) have several advantages, which drive the market and are accepted worldwide. For instance, VRF system use less energy as the system is designed to provide exactly the amount of cooling needed for the current condition, also they are made to capture heat from cooling process and reuse it in another areas that may need heat. Furthermore, VRF system are quiet operational with simultaneous heat and cooling, consistent comfort, less downtime, requires less space with modern control system.

VRF are manufactured by different key players considering the areas of operation and type of environment present in particular region. This all gives an advantage to VRF system to drive the current market and will continue its dominance during forecast period of 2020-27. Other factors driving the growth of VRF system market include the growing construction industry and easing of norms of FDI for construction and real estate sectors, high energy saving potential as well as minimum maintenance of VRF system, on other hand major players are focusing on providing advanced refrigerants for air conditioning and heat pump solutions.

However, VRF may cost more than traditional central system and it’s consider to have higher up-front cost. As system are very compact/huge and require expert in architecture and installation, which may lack in some developing regions. VRF are not meant for minus cold environment, as they have limits, to overcome those limits supplementary heating system may require. For example, Place like Canada and NYC have VRF in corporate sectors but during winter they might require supplementary heat. Some brand have very large units, which might affect small space and small corporate offices. These are the restraint for VRF market and might hinder the growth.

Segmentation:

Global VRF System Market is segmented by applications, system type, component, and geography. Application segment is sub-segmented as Commercial, Residential, and Others. Commercial application segment is estimated to hold the XX% market share during the forecast period thanks to construction industry and easy installation of VRF systems. Also use of VRF system is used for a more than decade now, many technologies tried to take over VRF system but failed.

This gives us a brief idea of all the NYC and corporate offices suggest VRF system as best and in use, which was concluded by secondary and primary research carried out by MMR. System type segment is bifurcated as Heat Pump Systems, and Heat Recovery Systems. Heat pump system segment is expected to register the XX% growth during the forecast period, owing to energy-efficient technology compared to conventional/traditional air- conditioning systems.

Geographical Distribution:

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Various advantages of VRF systems such as the high performance of equipment, high energy efficiency, lower failure risk, and greater load management potential are also propelling the growth of Global VRF System Market. APAC was the leading market in past year, thanks to presence of most key player in this region. While, Adoption of VRF was more in corporate, hospitals and government bodies in countries like China, India, Japan, Indonesia and others.

North America is now expected to dominate the VRF System Market in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The major factors driving the growth of the North American VRF system market are technological advancements, high energy efficiency, easy installation, low global warming potential, and commercial building/construction sector. North America has new players with new strategic plans which will bring VRF system market a potential growth in coming years.

Technological Development

Toshiba’s Super Heat Recovery Multi (SHRM-e) variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air conditioning system can now be used to produce hot water up to 82 degrees Celsius by adding an innovative hot water module.

Key Players in the Global VRF System Market Are:

• Daikin Industries

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Hitachi

• Midea Group

• United Technologies

• Samsung Electronics

• Panasonic

• Lennox International

• Ingersoll Rand

• Fujitsu General

• LG Electronics

• Carrier

• Gree

• Johnson Controls

• Toshiba

• PETRA Engineering Industries Co.

• Voltas

• Reznor

• Encore Mechanical

• Blue Star Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• VRF System Research Centres

• VRF System Products Manufacturers

• VRF System Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Global VRF System Market:

Research report categorizes the Global VRF System Market based on applications, system type, component, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global VRF System Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global VRF System Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others (Metro Stations, Railway Stations, and Airports)

Global VRF System Market, By System Type

• Heat Pump Systems

• Heat Recovery Systems

Global VRF System Market, By Components

• Outdoor Units

• Indoor Units

• Control Systems and Accessories

Global VRF System Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

