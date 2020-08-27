Global Industrial Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Technology, Panel Size, End User and Region.

Global industrial display market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.87% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Industrial display is display system, which provides a wide range of reliable display screens with improved display kits, digital signage displays, industrial touch monitors and configured monitors.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55710

Market Dynamics

Growing demand of for human machine interface (HMI) devices is the major key driver behind the growth of market. Industrial display provides some benefits such as cost effectiveness, durability, system reliability, extreme adaptability, speed, system efficiency, lightweight technology, low-power usage, easy installation; extended product lifespan and customizable features are ultimately improving the market growth. Furthermore, rising acceptance of IoT based devices, increased development in LED-backlit LCD-based display solutions, technological development of high specification display devices and increasing demand of digital signage displays are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

However, high initial cost related with implementation of industrial displays is the major restarting factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also, display equipment required for developing and designing displays for all weather conditions could hinder the growth of market.

Global Industrial Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, rugged displays and panel mount monitor segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep its dominance with the CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Rugged displays are designed for difficult applications and challenging environment conditions. It is the most advantageous choice for commercial, industrial, and military systems including aerospace and defence and navy.

In July 2019, Neuro Logic Display launched the new PM-10.1-DVI-28 rugged display, which is designed and certified for installation in military aircraft. To meet the challenging lighting conditions common in a military aircraft cockpit, the PM-10.1-DVI-28 features a Dual-Mode, High-Brite/NVIS backlight system with luminance adjustment from 1300 cd/m2 for visibility in glaring direct sunlight conditions, down to <0.5 cd/m2 for night time NVIS compatible conditions suitable for viewing with NVGs.

By display technology, LCD segment is accounted for largest market share and LCD, LED segments are expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. In June 2017, Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency is unveiled the P6101 and P6191, its 10.4-inch and 19-inch ultra-slim industrial touch monitors with IP65-rated front bezel and open frame options. The feature-rich monitors adopt resistive touch screen with 350 units’ high brightness and energy-saving LED-backlight panel. Designed for flexibility, the P6101 and P6191 support multi-signal inputs including DVI-D, VGA and HDMI.

Global Industrial Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance with CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. This is owing to the high demand of industrial displays in military applications and well established automotive industries across the region.

In Jan 2020, Axiomtek introduced the GOT115-319, a 15-inch fanless touch panel computer with a thickness of only 50 mm to use in space-constrained environments. It is powered by the Intel Celeron processor N3350 or Intel Pentium processor N4200 with the Intel GFX controller onboard. The GOT115-319 has a 15-inch XGA TFT LCD display with a projected capacitive multi-touch or resistive touch optional touch screen. It is a cost-effective solution to achieve a high degree of stability and adaptability for use in multimedia kiosks or as a human machine interface (HMI) for smart manufacturing and rugged retail fields, which expected to drive market growth during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Industrial Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Industrial Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55710

The Scope of Global Industrial Display Market

Global Industrial Display Market, By Type

• Rugged Displays

• Open Frame Monitors

• Panel-Mount Monitors

• Marine Displays

• Video Walls

Global Industrial Display Market, By Technology

• LCD

• LED

• OLED

• E-Paper Display

Global Industrial Display Market, By Panel Size

• Up to 14″

• 14–21″

• 21 –40″

• 40″ and above

Global Industrial Display Market, By End User

• Automotive and aerospace

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Retail

• BFSI

• Government and Defence

• Industrial

• Others (Hospitality and Education)

Global Industrial Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Industrial Display Market, Key Players

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• AU Optronics Corp.

• Innolux Corp.

• Japan Display Inc.

• Sharp Corp.

• BOE Technology Group Co.

• Hannstar Display Corp.

• Varitronix International Limited

• TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited

• Universal Display Corp.

• E Ink Holdings Inc.

• Panasonic Corp

• Planar Systems

• NEC

• Advanced Co.Ltd

• Hope Industrial system Inc.

• Advantech

• iTG

• C&T Solutions

• Crystal

• Neuro Logic System

• Argon

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Industrial Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Industrial Display Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-industrial-display-market/55710/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com