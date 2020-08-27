Global Crystal Oscillators Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Mounting Scheme, Crystal Cut, General Circuitry, Application and Region.

Global Crystal Oscillators Market size was valued at US$ 2.68 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.02 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global crystal oscillators market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by technology, price, financial position, technology portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global crystal oscillators market.

A crystal oscillator is an electronic circuit, which uses the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal of piezoelectric material to develop an electrical signal with a very precise frequency. Crystal oscillators are used in a wide range of applications in various domain such as military and aerospace, research and measurement, industrial, automotive and consumer products. The progress rates of these domains majorly decide the growth rate of the market.

A rise in consumer electronics equipment, increase in advanced automotive technologies, deployment of 3G, 4GLTE and 5G technologies, and continuous advancements in healthcare equipment are the major factors behind the growth of the global crystal oscillator market.

The factors which hamper the growth of the market are an invention of si-MEMS oscillators and unceasing advancements in oscillator technology. The key challenges to the growth of the crystal oscillators market are stability concerns in low-cost oscillators. Evolution of MEMS-Based crystal oscillators and growing adoption of advanced automotive electronics are generating many opportunities in the global crystal oscillators market.

The crystal oscillators market for temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to massive demand for temperature-compensated crystal oscillator in telecom and networking as well as consumer electronics products such as smartphones and tablets. In 2015 TCXO held the major share of the crystal oscillators market. Therefore, the market for temperature-compensated crystal oscillator is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Also Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26318

(VCXO) general circuitry segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to an enormous demand for VCXOs for use in consumer electronics, including radio receivers, video recorders, DVD players, television sets, MP3 players, digital cameras, and mobile phones between others.

In 2015 crystal oscillators market for surface mount accounted the largest share of the global crystal oscillators market. Surface mount crystal oscillators deliver various benefits such as low production cost and higher component density, between others. These advantages make surface mount extra suitable to be used in crystal oscillator devices than others. The advantages of the surface mount drive the growth of the global crystal oscillators market.

The AT-cut is low-cost oscillators and used in many applications like telecom & networking, consumer electronics, and military & aerospace, among others. AT cut crystal has a compact size and performs good in a wide temperature range, though SC cut offers higher frequency stability with extensive application in IT & telecommunication industry. Owing to its benefits and applications AT-cut segment by crystal cut is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

The consumer electronics application segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing uses of crystal oscillators are in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Further benefits provided by crystal oscillators in consumer electronic devices like low power consumption and fast start-up features. These factors drive the growth of consumer electronics in the global crystal oscillators market. Also medical equipment application is anticipated to grow at high rate in the coming years owing to the use of crystal oscillators’ devices in medical equipment’s like CT scanning, infusion pumps, glucose monitors. Automotive is one of the firmest rising markets for crystal oscillator. Owing to crystal oscillators are widely installed in safety applications, like anti-blocking system, break control, airbag and tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).

APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the crystal oscillators market during the forecast period. This region is a center to many established crystal oscillator manufacturing and consumer electronics companies. The crystal oscillators market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the extension of the telecommunication network in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other developing countries in this region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/26318

Scope of the Global Crystal Oscillators Market

Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Mounting Scheme

• Surface Mount

• Thru-Hole

Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Crystal Cut

• AT Cut

• BT Cut

• SC Cut

Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by General Circuitry

• Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator

• Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

• Voltage-Controlled Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

• Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

• Temperature-Compensated Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

• Oven Controlled Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

• Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

• Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator

• Double Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

• Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator

• Others

Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Application

• Telecom and Networking

• Consumer Electronics

• Military and Aerospace

• Research and Measurement

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Medical Equipment

• Others

Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Crystal Oscillators Market

• Miyazaki Epson Corp.

• Nihon DEMPA Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• TXC Corp.

• Kyocera Crystal Device Corp.

• Daishinku Corp.

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Rakon Ltd.

• Vectron International, Inc.

• River Eletec Corp.

• Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.

• Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd.

• Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Crystal Oscillators Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Crystal Oscillators Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Crystal Oscillators by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Crystal Oscillators Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Crystal Oscillators Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Crystal Oscillators Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Crystal Oscillators Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-crystal-oscillators-market/26318/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com