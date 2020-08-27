Global 3D Printing Metal Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Form, by Metal, by End-use and by Geography.

Global 3D Printing Metal Market was valued US$ 280.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 450.4 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.11%.

Expiry of patents for selective laser, large customization along with the adoption of 3D printing across new applications are the factors driving the 3D printing metal market. While considering all these drivers, certain factors like high initial cost of 3D printers and materials, need for high-grade raw materials and processing difficulties for powder manufacturers are restraining market for 3D printing metal market. The various growth opportunity factors for this market are growing adoption of metal used in 3D printing in aerospace and defense and positive growth through acquisitions and mergers among others. New product development is one of the major strategies being adopted by the tin market players in order to strengthen their global position.

In Global 3D Printing Metal Market – Powder segment is expected to grow faster on account of significant technological development in the field of metal printers. Titanium is expected to witness rapid growth owing to superior mechanical properties, accuracy in production, and early adoption of the product in aerospace & defense and medical industry.

In Global 3D Printing Metal Market – Aerospace & defense sector will dominate the industry in the forecasted period. Due to high application scope in military aircraft, aircraft engine, commercial aircraft, complex weapon systems, high volume weapons, and munition components. The medical sector accounted more than one-third share of 3D metal printing market because of the increasing use of the technology in medical implants, medical devices, and surgical equipment including crowns & bridges, model castings, and abutments.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow the highest growth owing to factors like supportive government policies, and high R&D investment, presence of large manufacturing base along with simultaneous technological growth across countries is impelling the market demand. India, China, Japan and South Korea are a few such countries that have contributed to the overall growth of 3D printing metal market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global 3D Printing Metal Market, by Form Type:

• Powder

• Filament

Global 3D Printing Metal Market, by Metal Type:

• Titanium

• Aluminum

• Nickel

• Stainless Steel

• Others

Global 3D Printing Metal Market, by End User:

• Medical

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global 3D Printing Metal Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analyzed in the Global 3D Printing Metal Market:

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Renishaw PLC

• Arcam AB

• Hoganas AB

• Voxeljet AG

• Carpenter Technology Corporation

• GKN PLC

• Sankdvik AB

• Eos Gmbh Elctro Optical Systems

• Optomec Inc.

