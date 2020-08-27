Medical Electronics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Component, Product Type, Application and Geography

Medical Electronics Market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Medical electronics deals with the electronics components and equipment used for medical applications.Growing Standard of living, alertness towards healthier lifestyle and adoption of wearable electronics devices in medical application are driving growth for medical electronics market.

In addition to this, it is the increasing use of telemetry and remote monitoring devices in medical application that is expected to grow medical electronics market in the forecast period of 2018-2026. Strict regulatory process for product approval and high maintenance cost are limiting the growth for medical electronics market acting as major restraints for the overall market.

Medical electronics market is segmented by component, product type, application and region. By component, medical electronics market is segmented into memory devices, displays, microprocessors microcontrollers, sensors and batteries.

The component batteries for healthcare application is expected to grow at a XX% rate during the current forecast period owing to increasing demand of wireless medical device, which have a long battery life. High density batteries in wearable medical devices are further driving the growth for medical electronics market.

Based on the product type, medical electronics market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. Invasive product type includes pacemakers, implantable loop recorders, spinal cord stimulators, gastric electric stimulators and endoscopes. Non-Invasive is subdivided into imaging devices and monitoring devices. Monitoring devices are expected to grow at the XX% rate owing to increasing demand in patient monitoring devices as well as monitoring of patients in ambulatory care center and home care center.

Application medical electronics market is segmented into monitoring, treatment and diagnosis. Monitoring application is expected to grow at a high rate owing to increasing adoption of telemetry and remote monitoring devices for patient monitoring applications. Monitoring devices provides the capability of monitoring patient health from long distance.

North America is expected hold the XX% market share in a medical electronics market owing to improved healthcare infrastructure in this region. Technological advancement in the medical technology is driving the growth in medical electronics market in North America. Technological innovation and technological portability with other medical equipment are some of the other factors boosting growth of medical electronics market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Electronics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Medical Electronics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Medical Electronics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Electronics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Medical electronics market:

Medical electronics market, by component

• Memory Devices

• Displays

• Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

• Sensors

• Batteries

Medical electronics market, by product type

• Invasive

• Non-Invasive

Medical electronics market, by application

• Monitoring

• Treatment

• Diagnosis

Medical electronics market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

Key players, Medical Electronics Market

• Texas instruments

• Boston Scientific,

• Olympus,

• On Semiconductor,

• Angiotech Pharmaceuticals,

• Carestream health,

• Allengers Medical

• Maxim Integrated.

• GE Healthcare,

• Phillips,

• Siemens,

• Medtronic,

• 3M,

• Fujifilm,

• Hitachi,

• Samsung

• Toshiba.

