Corporate Wellness Market 2019 Update on Global Development, Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2027

Worldwide Corporate Wellness Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Corporate Wellness Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Corporate Wellness Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Corporate Wellness Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Corporate Wellness players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Corporate wellness programs are designed to encourage and support a approach to employee wellbeing by creating an organizational culture of health.

The corporate wellness market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing awareness for healthy eating habits and exercise, the high prevalence of obesity, and the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs. Increasing focus on work-life balance and the implementation of company-sponsored employee-centric healthcare campaigns that offer lifestyle coaching are providing growth opportunities in coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

2. Well Nation

3. Virgin Pulse

4. Compsych Corporation

5. Aduro, Inc

6. Beacon Health Options

7. Exos

8. Fit Bit Inc

9. Us Corporate Wellness Inc

10. Central Corporate Wellness

The global corporate wellness market is segmented on the basis of service, category, end user. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into Health Risk Assessment, Fitness Services, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition and Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Others. Based on the category the market is divided into Fitness and Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations/Employers. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Corporate Wellness market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Corporate Wellness market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Corporate Wellness market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Corporate Wellness market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Corporate Wellness Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Corporate Wellness Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Corporate Wellness Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Corporate Wellness Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

