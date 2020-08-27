Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market- Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Application and Region

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at 6.5% to reach at US$ XX Bn in forecast period.

Product Definition:

The environment of a flying machine for a pilot is simulated by using a virtual reality system is called a flight simulator. Flight simulators are mainly used for pilot training to face every possible situation from bird strikes, engine failures to bad weather. Modern flight simulators are offering customized options for different types of aircraft. But when it comes to an unmanned aircraft or its payload UAV simulation is required to control aircraft from control station. The typical launch and recovery of an unmanned aircraft is done by an automatic system or an external operator on the ground. The system allows training on both helicopter and fixed wing UAVs with the actual ground station.

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Dynamics:

Defense forces across the globe are using unmanned systems and it is expected to grow significantly in coming years. Deployment of UAVs in military for special purpose operations and growing number of civil applications such as policing and firefighting, and nonmilitary security work such as surveillance of pipelines are preferring UAVs. UAVs are anticipated to become a main component of the future urban air traffic. All these growing application areas are expected to propel the market for UAV flight training and simulation. Highly realistic training platform for advanced learning and investments in R&D will support the market growth. Computer graphics and distributed computing are the advanced technologies used, thus with evolution in the memory capacity, computing speed UAV simulators are expected to work with high computational speed. Miniaturization of electronics, and capability to provide real time effects like varying climatic conditions are likely to drive the market growth.

However frequent cases regarding accidents of drones, complexities in decision making due regulations and lack of awareness are factors restraining the market growth during forecast.

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, Segmentation Analysis:

Defense and Law Enforcement segment held the largest market share in 2019.

UAVs role in military application in economically developing countries is raising the market growth in the sector. Near about 35 countries have developed UAVs in order to advance their security systems. Due to advancements in technology the UAVs have overcome the issues such as navigational problems and automated operations and became a vital part of military applications. With this huge deployment of UAVs demand for pilots and UAV flight simulation and training programs for pilots is expected to rise in the coming years.

North America will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period

US is the major contributor of the North American UAV flight training and simulation market. With a huge investment in a military & defense sector the penetration of UAV is exponentially increasing owing to the advantages regarding reduced live risks.

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission are the operations mainly influencing the market in the region. Also the number of key players present in the region are developing the unmanned Ariel systems for deliveries of medical equipment and packages are creating a wider space to invest in training and simulation market. The ability to work in standalone mode, or networked with other training systems for team-based training is bringing perks to the market growth. Moreover the key players in the region are full filing the demand for UAVs and simulation from the gulf countries in concern with oil and gas companies. As related industries growth and steady economic condition contribution supporting the market to grow exponentially over the forecast.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market:

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, By Type

• SUAVs

• HALE UAVs

• MALE UAVs

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, By Application

• Defense

• Commercial

• Homeland security

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, key players

• SDS International

• BAE Systems

• Zen Technologies Ltd

• L-3 Link Simulation and Training

• Crew Training International Inc

• MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• AeroVironmentInc Northrop Grumman

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc

• BOSH Global Services Inc

• Thales Training and Simulation

• Selex ES, Themis UAV Applications Ltd

• Textron Systems

• CAE Inc.

• AEgis Technologies Group Inc.

