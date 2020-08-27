Global Milking Robot Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type of robotic system, Herd size and Region

Global Milking Robot Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$1.37 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

The milking robots systems, they mainly in response to rising the labor costs on the farms in many dairy producing countries, They are used to replace the manual labour demands incurred over the fixed milking times so the farmer’s time was free to spend elsewhere. Driving factor of the market is robotic milking systems can free up labour, they do not need to be managed, they are becoming more common worldwide, they improve the quality of the life owing to the reduced labour demands and greater time flexibility, they can cut four to five hours of the labour per day. The milking robotics can collect the valuable data and information like the individual cow milk production, milk’s electrical conductivity, the cow activity, and the cow rumination data.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21837

Some of the restraint factors of the market are the dairy farmers learn how to handle minor repairs, some parts are expensive to replace if their warranties have expired, and these contain the lasers that locate the cows’ teats and the hydraulic arms which move in an out from underneath cows. The final manual labour tasks residual in the milking process were cleaning and inspection of the teats and attachment of the milking equipment (milking cups) to the teats, it is a complex task and it requires the accurate detection, the tasks have been automated successfully in the voluntary milking system (VMS), or the automatic milking system (AMS).

Based on the type of robotics system, single stall units were the largest products of the global milking robot market during the forecast period. The market share of this segment will rise, and it will continue to dominate the market throughout the next five years. On the basis of herd size, the between 100-1,000 animals and above 1,000 animals segments are expected to grow at XX % market share during the forecasted period. These systems are designed to provide high operational efficiencies by milking a further number of animals on dairy farms, resulting in higher adoption.

On the basis of region allergy relieving eye drops market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Europe had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands are the early adopters of automatic milking systems, which is the main reason for the large size of the milking robots market Europe. The milking robots market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2026. This growth is attributed to technological advancements in automatic milking systems and the growing adoption of milking robots on dairy farms in APAC.

Key players operating in the global milking robot market, Afimilk Ltd (Israel), Bella AG LLC (US), Boumatic LLC (US), Connecterra (Netherland), Cowchips LLC (US), Dairymaster Ltd (UK), Delaval (Sweden), Fullwood Ltd (UK), GEA Group AG (Germany), Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands), Icerobotics Ltd. (Ireland), Interpuls S.P.A. (Italy), Lely Holding S.A.R.L. (Netherlands), Livestock Improvement Corp Ltd. (New Zealand), Milkplan SA (Greece), Milkwell Milking Systems (India), Paul Mueller Company (US), Pearson International LLC (US), Read Industrial Ltd. (New Zealand), Rotec Engineering B.V. (Netherlands), S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark), SCR Dairy Inc. (Israel), Spunhill Farm Sales Ltd. (UK), Stellapps Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), System Happel GmbH (Germany).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Milking Robot Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Milking Robot Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Milking Robot Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Milking Robot Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Milking Robot Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21837

Scope of the Global Milking Robot Market

Global Milking Robot Market, by Type of robotic system

• Single-Stall Unit

• Multi-Stall Unit

• Rotary System

Global Milking Robot Market, by Herd size

• Up to 100

• Between 100-1,000

• Above 1,000

Global Milking Robot Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Milking Robot Market

• Afimilk Ltd (Israel)

• Bella AG LLC (US)

• Boumatic LLC (US)

• Connecterra (Netherland)

• Cowchips LLC (US)

• Dairymaster Ltd (UK)

• Delaval (Sweden)

• Fullwood Ltd (UK)

• GEA Group AG (Germany)

• Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands)

• Icerobotics Ltd. (Ireland)

• Interpuls S.P.A. (Italy)

• Lely Holding S.A.R.L. (Netherlands)

• Livestock Improvement Corp Ltd. (New Zealand)

• Milkplan SA (Greece)

• Milkwell Milking Systems (India)

• Paul Mueller Company (US)

• Pearson International LLC (US)

• Read Industrial Ltd. (New Zealand)

• Rotec Engineering B.V. (Netherlands)

• S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark)

• SCR Dairy Inc. (Israel)

• Spunhill Farm Sales Ltd. (UK)

• Stellapps Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• System Happel GmbH (Germany)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Milking Robot Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Milking Robot Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Milking Robot Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Milking Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Milking Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Milking Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Milking Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Milking Robot by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Milking Robot Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Milking Robot Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Milking Robot Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Milking Robot Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-milking-robot-market/21837/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com