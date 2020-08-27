Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Potency, Vehicle Type, Retail Channels and Region

Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global automotive cigarette lighters market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global automotive cigarette lighters market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Driving factors of the global automotive cigarette lighter market are the multi-utility factor it can light a cigarette as well as power many types of accessories while driving. The restraint factors of the automotive cigarette lighter market are bulkiness, relatively low rating. Reusing automotive cigarette lighter sockets as generic power connectors can lead to various problems. The plugs tend to vibrate out of the socket under normal driving conditions, because of poor retention and the decline in smoking in automobiles can lead to receptacles that can be used only for the drive of charging and cannot be used as automotive cigarette lighters.

Repurposing these sockets as generic power connectors can lead to several problems. Additionally, the issues, partially-compatible physical dimensions, plugs can vibrate out of the socket under normal driving conditions, due to poor retention. Similarly, plugs tend to melt due to poor power connection in exceptional cases. Infrequently, increasingly extreme cases of voltage fluctuation can occur when the car. Automotive cigarette lighters battery tends to disconnect whereas the engine is running, or when the car receives a jump start.

Car segment is leading the global automotive cigarette lighters market. The voltage output continues to remain moderately steady irrespective how fast the alternator is spinning, which is an important factor in the rise in the use of the car cigarette lighter as a de facto DC power outlet. The automotive for car cigarette lighter was initially designed to power an electrically heated cigarette.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the global automotive cigarette lighters market. North America is planned to observe substantial automotive cigarette lighters market growth because of rising automotive cigarette lighters usage. North America is expected to be followed by the Asia Pacific in terms of consumption owing to increasing requirements of automotive cigarette lighters in adolescent cigarette consumers across the region. Additionally, on the back of multiplying automotive cigarette lighters uses in growing end-use automotive for instance cars, trucks, caravans, and various other vehicles, the Asia Pacific is budding for a regional automotive cigarette lighters consumption market.

Scope of Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market

Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market, by Potency

• 12-volt cigarette lighter, size B

• 12-volt cigarette lighter, size A

• 6-volt cigarette lighter

Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market, by Vehicle type

• Cars

• Trucks

• Others

Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market, by Retail channel

• Online Retailers

• OEM

Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market

• Bestek

• Novatek

• Ugreen

• EUGIZMO

• Omaker

• Aukey

• SCOSCHE

• ChargerWise

• EasySMX

• DURAELECT

• ReVIVE

• Dongguan Liushi Electronics

• Shenzhen Everpower Electronics

• Gem Manufacturing Co., Inc.

• Whitecap Industries, Inc.

• Allied Specialty Co., Inc.

• Berrien Buggy by Acme

• Zooby Promotional Novelties

• Hangzhou Tonny Electric & Tools Co. Ltd

• Pricol Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Cigarette Lighters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Cigarette Lighters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cigarette Lighters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Cigarette Lighters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Cigarette Lighters by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

