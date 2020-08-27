Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Sales Channel, End Users, and Region

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 349.07 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Drivers and Restrains:

Manufacturers in this market are focused on the miniaturization of the headlight systems without compromising the intensity of light. These headlights have the long lighting range than any current headlight technology, which improves visibility for the driver and subsequently better road safety. The laser headlights are attaining positive growth due to a rapidly increasing number of modification, accidents and customization across the world, which are encouraging manufacturers to integrate more efficient lighting systems in vehicles. The government’s authorities are making stringent rules and regulations for enhancing road safety.

High cost of laser headlights increases the price of the vehicle that is expected to hinder the market growth in the upcoming period. The technological advancement related to the component used in the automotive sector are projected to create potential opportunities during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the automotive laser headlight are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions also technological innovations are the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on sales channel, the automotive laser headlight market has been segregated into OEM and aftermarket. In 2018, the OEM market segment of the automotive laser headlight market accounted more than 90% market share in terms of revenue. OEMs will be the first ones to incorporate this innovative technology. The OEM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% in global market.

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Regional Analysis:

Europe has led the automotive laser headlight market with more than 40% share in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Germany is at the leading position with significant adoption of this innovative technology. The well-established automobile manufacturers in the developed technology of Europe are projected to keep this regional market ahead of others. Europe and North America are well known for presenting the developers of automotive technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to show tremendous growth as the developing economies offer beneficial opportunities to the automotive sector. A wide base of younger population with a higher purchasing power in countries such as Japan, India, and China are anticipated to drive the automotive laser headlight market of Asia Pacific.

A report covers the recent development in market for automotive laser headlight market like, in 2015- OSRAM was heavily involved as the system partner to development of laser full beam, which is based on OSRAM Specialty Lighting. The BMW i8 and the Audi R8 LMX were launched almost at the same time as the first series production vehicles with laser headlight. The full beam of these vehicles have a range of up to 600 meters –and its double the distance of the current standard LED headlights.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global automotive laser headlight market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global automotive laser headlight market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global automotive laser headlight market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Drones Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global automotive laser headlight market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market:

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, by Sales Channel:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, by End Users:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial vehicles

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, Major Players:

• OSRAM GmbH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Valeo S.A.

• SORAALASER

• ZKW Group

• AUDI

• BMW

• Philips

• Palmar technologies

• Leaser components

• Koito Manufacturing Ltd

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Laser Headlight Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Laser Headlight Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Laser Headlight Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Laser Headlight Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Laser Headlight Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Laser Headlight by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

