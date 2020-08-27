Global Packaging Robots Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Gripper Type, Application, End User, and Region

Global Packaging Robots Market was valued US$ 2.53 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.40 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.18 % during a forecast period.

An increase in demand for automation in industry verticals, usage of robots for maximum efficiency, and cost reduction benefits, which are offering robotic packaging systems are some of the driving factors. Rapid industrialization and requirement for automation to reduce costs and waste, and enhance production efficiency are also boosting the growth of the market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Robotic functionalities are providing adaptability to new processes, reduces footprint requirements and enables the automation of manual tasks. Concerns about shrinking margins, reduced productivity and overseas competition, many packagers are looking for innovative ways to automate increase throughput to meet specific functionality requirements. Furthermore, the high initial cost is limiting the growth in the global packaging robot market.

The Pick & place is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2027). The growth in the market is attributed to the rapid growth in the e-commerce sector and the demand for packaging robots from the e-commerce industry. E-commerce industries are extensively demanding picking robots for order fulfillment process over manual item picking. Automation on item picking has helped to improve efficiency and cost. Furthermore, the packing segment is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global packaging robot market. In the packing stage of the packaging process, robot automation delivers easy integration, increased flexibility, and high reliability. A robot, which is designed and optimized for packing applications is easily handled top loading of boxes, unloading and mixing, and feeding of products to end loaders or film wrappers. With a wide-ranging range of robots, controller equipment, vision technology, and software, packaging robots are widely preferred for optimization of packing applications like race track packing and tracking of moving conveyors.

By End-user, the packaging robots are widely used in the food & beverage industry, which is expected to contribute more than XX % share in 2020 because of the increased order volume of fresh food & beverage products. The various governments are taking initiative for food safety, which increases the demand for automation solutions. The packaging robots technology has to help the food production and processing industries for making consistency in the quality of the products. Rapid technology development in technology and requirement for operational efficiencies in the food processing industry are driving the development of automation systems like articulated, parallel, SCARA, and cylindrical.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global packaging robot market. The adoption of packaging robots is expected to increase in both developing and developed countries across the region. Also, the presence of the number of robot key players and the availability of low-cost packaging robots are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

An introduction of unique ways to differentiate products and innovative automation technology is continually evolving to meet retailer and consumer requirements. For the deployment of services on time, it requires flexibility and quick changeover, which can be accomplished with automated equipment. As a result, packagers are deploying more robotic systems for performance more tasks via software and demanding more tightly integrated machines. Manufacturers are switching from traditional assembly line methods to fully automated assembly lines to carry out custom-made packaging and standard packaging.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Packaging Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Packaging Robots Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Packaging Robots Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Packaging Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Packaging Robots Market

Global Packaging Robots Market, By Gripper Type

• Clamp

• Claw

• Vacuum

• Others

Global Packaging Robots Market, By Application

• Pick & place

• Packing

o Case packing

o Tray packing

o Filling

o Others

• Palletizing

o Case palletizing

o Bag palletizing

o De-palletizing

Global Packaging Robots Market, By End User

• Manufacturing

• Food & beverage

• Logistics

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Global Packaging Robots Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Packaging Robots Market

• ABB Limited

• Remtec Automation LLC.

• Guangzhou Risong Intelligent Technology Holding

• Brokk AB (SE)

• Durr Systems

• Amada Co Ltd.

• FIPA GmbH

• Kejie Group

• Star Seiki Co

• Krones AG

• Fanuc Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Yaskawa America Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH)

• Brenton Engineering

• Kuka Roboter GmbH

• Ylog GmbH

• Weiss Robotics

• Suzhou GST Technology

