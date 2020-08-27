Global Fluid Coupling Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Industry, and Region

Global Fluid Coupling Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A rising trend in global fluid coupling market is the increasing demand for smaller-capacity fluid couplings. Increasing construction of power plants for independent power producers is creating demand for smaller-capacity fluid couplings. In the U.S, utilities are allowed to purchase energy from non-utility generators. This allows non-utility generators to obtain a reasonable to outstanding price for the energy they produce and ensures that energy generated by small producers will not be wasted.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The additional trend seen in global fluid coupling market is the improvement in coupling technology. The manufacturing process for fluid coupling includes selective material deposition using specific computer control. The final quality of the product can be modified by changing the resolution of material deposition layers.

Fluid couplings are heavy industrial devices. While they require periodic servicing, they are less replaceable in the short term. In addition, the price of variable-speed fluid couplings is relatively higher than constant-fill or constant speed fluid couplings. These factors are restraining the growth of global fluid coupling market.

In terms of industry, during 2016, the oil and gas industry was the major end-user to fluid couplings market. Factors such as the increasing usage of fluid couplings to convey power and pump out shafts to the input shafts of turbines in the course of hydrodynamic transmissions will contribute to the growth of the market in this end-user segment.

Globally, in the Asia Pacific region, oil demand from China is increasing at a healthy rate because of increasing demand from the transportation and petrochemical sector. In China and India, growing sale of automobiles is increasing the demand for gasoline, which is subsequently increasing the demand for oil. All these factors are increasing the demand for oil & gas in India, China, and other Asia Pacific countries. Fluid couplings are widely used in oil & gas industry. Therefore, increasing demand for oil & gas is driving the demand for fluid couplings.

This report on global fluid coupling market delivers analysis for the period 2018–2026, in which 2018 is the base year and the period from 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been comprised as historical information. The report provides market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancements that are expected to impact the expansion of fluid coupling market during the said period. The study offers inclusive analysis on market growth during the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Units) across different geographies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global fluid coupling market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global fluid coupling market.

Scope of Global Fluid Coupling Market

Global Fluid Coupling Market, By Type

• Constant-fill Fluid Couplings

• Variable Speed Fluid Couplings

Global Fluid Coupling Market, By Industry

• Mining

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Cement

• Steel and Metal Processing

• Paper, Paperboards and Packaging &Labeling

• Power Generation

• Others (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Management)

Global Fluid Coupling Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Fluid Coupling Market

• ABB Ltd

• Siemens AG

• Voith GmbH

• Altra Industrial Motion

• Rexnord Corporation

• Fluidomat Limited

• Elecon Engineering Company Limited

• Transfluid S.p.A.

• VULKAN Group

• KTR Systems GmbH

