Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market – (Product: Hydrotherapy Chambers, Whirlpool Baths, Hydrotherapy Tanks [Full Body Immersion Tanks, Stainless Steel Tanks, Butterfly Baths], Hydrotherapy Pools; Application: Pain Management, Cardiology, Dermatology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Sports Conditioning, Pediatrics, Neurology, Bariatric Alzheimer; End User: Hospitals, Specialty Physical Therapy Clinics, Home Care Settings, Fitness Centers and Beauty Spas, Collegiate, Pro Sports Teams, Senior Living) and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market was valued US$ 30X.XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of X4.XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Insights & Overview:

Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy is given to the patients who have undergone surgery. It is a type of postoperative care that patients receive after a surgical procedure. The Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy given to the patients depends on the type of surgery, as well as patient’s health history. It often includes pain management and wound care. Postoperative Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy begins immediately after surgery. Early Aquatic Therapy for postoperative Patients Results in Better Medical Outcomes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The several benefits of aquatic therapy as well as its rising popularity among surgeons & postoperative patients are creating a huge scope of healthy growth for Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market.

The Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy can be used to cure lot of after surgery complications like, pain, swelling, healing and for early recovery from the internal & external injuries of surgery. Hence in recent times, it has found that, early aquatic therapy is highly recommended for postoperative patients. This therapy is majorly recommended to the complications related to bones or after orthopedic surgery. High recommendation from doctors & surgeons booming the Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market.

Efforts from major players of Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market:

The growth of the Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market, is directly proportional to the acceptance of Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy. In Europe, this therapy is getting more popular, highly adopted and recommended by surgeons, hence, Europe is the major contributor in the growth of the Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market. Although, in order to increase the adoption of aquatic therapy across the globe, players in the market are concentrated to encounter the specific needs of postoperative patients as well as they are increasing awareness about the practice & benefits of the therapy.

Companies in the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market are coming up with the introduction of innovative hydrotherapy techniques and products that are extremely safe and reliable for early intervention of postoperative patients. Since patients are always wary of the possibility of their wounds getting infected, companies are educating healthcare providers about suitable wound waterproofing techniques. Major players are putting lot of efforts to educate healthcare providers, about various aspects such as, regulating water chemistry levels in aquatic therapy pools and importance of the routine checks and treatment of water to avoid any risks of waterborne pathogen transmission. Companies also putting efforts in making aware about toileting practices, such as visits to the bathroom immediately before and after an aquatic therapy session, which helps patients to understand that it involves in the therapy process and not any side effects or unusual. All these activities & efforts are driving market and serving new opportunities for Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market.

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Dynamics:

The Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market.

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Drivers:

• Factors such as changed lifestyles and unhealthy diets are expected to drive the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market during the forecast period, as this has led to the increased rate of obesity and diabetes and to cure & overcome from the complications created from these dieses hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy is beneficial.

• Hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy is also recommended for pediatric, chronic, orthopedics, accident injuries and for other healing conditions, which supplements the growth of the Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market.

• The hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy is highly adopted by the sportspersons or athletes, which helps them to recover from the injuries occur while performing exercises or during sports.

• The hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy are also facilitate major benefits for relaxation, fitness, and physical rehabilitation and this is anticipated to be a driving factor for the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market.

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Opportunities:

• Due to the rise in the standard of living and superior facilities provided by private hospitals and rehabilitation centers, the major population of developing countries, rely on private healthcare organizations for health-related issues. Which has flaunt the investments in building private multispecialty hospitals, wellness centers, rehabilitation centers and clinics. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market in the forecast period.

• Continuous increase in awareness about the health benefits of hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy across the globe is expected to create huge opportunities for manufacturers in the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market during the forecast period as the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy can be suggested in several areas of sports, health fitness, orthopedics and rehabilitation programs.

• The hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market is still not much popular & adopted in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Numerous expansion opportunities exist for manufacturers in the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market to cater to these untapped markets.

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market by Product

• Hydrotherapy Chambers

• Whirlpool Baths

• Hydrotherapy Tanks

o Full Body Immersion Tanks

o Stainless Steel Tanks

o Butterfly Baths

• Hydrotherapy Pools

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market by Application

• Pain Management

• Rehabilitation

• Cardiology

• Dermatology

• Oncology

• Orthopedics

• Sports Conditioning

• Pediatrics

• Neurology

• Bariatric Alzheimer

• Fitness/Conditioning

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market by End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Physical Therapy Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Fitness Centers and Beauty Spas

• Collegiate

• Pro Sports Teams

• Senior Living

Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market is segmented by Product Type, by Application, by End User and by Region. Segment Product is again sub segmented into Hydrotherapy Chambers, Whirlpool Baths, Hydrotherapy Tanks (Full Body Immersion Tanks, Stainless Steel Tanks, Butterfly Baths), Hydrotherapy Pools; Segment Application is classified into Pain Management, Cardiology, Dermatology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Sports Conditioning, Pediatrics, Neurology, Bariatric Alzheimer, Fitness /Conditioning. Segment End User is divided into Hospitals, Specialty Physical Therapy Clinics, Home Care Settings, Fitness Centers and Beauty Spas, Collegiate, Pro Sports Teams, Senior Living. Geographically market is segmented into regions region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Companies are introducing innovative pool designs that are equipped with robust filtration systems and environmental control, because, Hydrotherapy pools are anticipated to account for the second-highest revenue amongst all products in the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market, with a value of ~US$ 8X.XX million by the end of forecast period.

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market, analyzed in the report are:

o SwimEx

o Hydroworx

o Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC

o EWAC Medical

o Endless Pools

o Narang Medical Limited

o Natare Pool Corporation

o Niva Medical Oy

o Preston Pools

o Technomex

o Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

o Aqua Product Corporation

o Aquasure UK

o BTL Corporate

o Hydro Physio

o Jacuzzi Inc.

o Meden-Inmed

o Master Spas.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Report at:

