Global Medical Automation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, by End user and Region

Global Medical Automation Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 64.73 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global medical automation market segmented by application, end user and region. Based on applications, the global medical automation market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring automation, lab and pharmacy automation, therapeutic automation and medical logistics and training. End user is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, home & ambulatory care, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and pharmacies. Region-wise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Companies and medical institutions are concentrating more funds into medical automation systems and software enticed by profits such as cost containment, increased speed, greater transparency in processing, and decrease in errors. This thus lays a strong basis for the growth of the global medical automation market. Another change that is driving the adoption of medical automation is the high degree of interest in point-of-care testing devices for pregnancy, blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and HIV.

On the other hand, the lack of extensive standardization and a heterogeneous regulatory environment will generate several hindrances for companies operating in the medical automation market. Furthermore, not all healthcare institutions can afford medical automation. It will be a few years before emerging countries wholly hold this trend.

Based on the application, therapeutic automation segment is estimated to hold the XX% share of the global medical automation market in 2018. The increasing application of automated devices (such that defibrillators, surgical robots, surgical navigation systems, and automated medication systems) in therapeutics and rising incidences of various chronic diseases are driving the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of an end user, hospitals and diagnostic centers dominating the medical automation market. Diagnostics represents one of the most lucrative markets in the domain. Moreover, the market has developed strongly in enhancing disease prevalence and rising consumer awareness. Inflows into sectors such as hospitals & diagnostic centers and medical appliances stood at US$ XX billion and US$ XX billion, respectively, during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is accounted for the XX% share of the medical automation market followed by Europe. The dominance of these regions in this market is seen due to increasing government investments and funding. Additional, collaboration among the key players and increased investments by the venture capitalists are some of the reasons which have augmented the demand for medical automation in North America and the European region.

In the U.S market medical automation in therapy segment is accounted for the major share of the market followed by diagnostics & monitoring and logistics & training. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show healthy growth in India, China, Taiwan and Japan during the forecast period. The reason behind an expansion would be a rapid decline in the number of rural labor, the rise in government investments towards automation and economic developments.

Key players operating on the global medical automation market are, Medtronic Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ge Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cardinal Health Inc, Stryker Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter, Danaher Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Swisslog Holding AG, Tecan Group Ltd., iCad INC, Given Imaging Ltd., Brainlab AG, Accuray Incorporated, Clearcount Medical Solutions, eScreen, Quiqmeds and Acrobot Company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Medical Automation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Medical Automation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Medical Automation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Automation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Medical Automation Market Report

Global Medical Automation Market, by Application

• Diagnostic and monitoring automation

• Lab and pharmacy automation

• Therapeutic automation

• Medical logistics and training

Global Medical Automation Market, by End user

• Research laboratories & institutes

• Home & ambulatory care

• Hospitals & diagnostic centres

• Pharmacies

Global Medical Automation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Medical Automation Market:

• Medtronic Inc.

• DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Ge Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Stryker Corporation Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Baxter

• Danaher Corporation

• Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

• Intuitive Surgical

• Swisslog Holding AG

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• iCad INC

• Given Imaging Ltd.

• Brainlab AG

• Accuray Incorporated

• Clearcount Medical Solutions

• eScreen

• Quiqmeds

• Acrobot Company.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Automation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Automation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Automation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Automation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Automation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Automation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Automation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

