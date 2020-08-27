Global Nanomechanical Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Offering, Instrument type, Application and by Region

Global Nanomechanical Testing Market was value US$ 280.0Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 360.0Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.19%.



Global Nanomechanical Testing Market, by OfferingNanomechanical test methods such as nano-scratch and nanoindentation are now well established techniques for the characterisation and optimisation of thin films, and micro-scale structures coatings.

Increasing demand for testing numerous materials to understand its properties on a nanoscale would rise in the market for nanomechanical testing services for several applications. Nano-mechanical testing method usually requires observation of sample by scanning electron microscope, force measurement and micro assembly in the range from nanonewtons to millinewtons and too deflection measurement.

The applications of nano-mechanical testing have been increasing above the years mainly due to the development of innovative testing technologies and evolvement of existing technologies in environmentally challenging conditions. Some of the key applications of nano-mechanical testing are in advancement materials, coatings and for industrial manufacturing and semiconductor.

Hardware segment is dominating the nanomechanical market globally. The rising demand for testing numerous materials to understand its properties on a nano scale leads to the increasing adoption of nanomechanical testing services for many applications. The global market for nanomechanical testing will be dominated by the hardware segment owing to increasing advancements by key players toward product innovation leading to the development of systems with higher accuracy.

Region wise, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. North America is also expected to account for the largest share of the overall global nanomechanical testing market in 2018. Instead, the APAC region is expected to witness expedited growth throughout the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and high demand for nanomechanical testing instruments for several R&D activities performed by several engineering institutions in this region propel the nanomechanical testing market growth in APAC.

Global nanomechanical testing market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global nanomechanical testing market, Bruker Corporation, Micro Materials Limited, Alemnis GmbH , MTS Systems Corporation , Quad Group, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nanoscience Instruments, Biomomentum Inc., Micro Materials Limited, Nanomechanics Inc., and Testometric Co., Ltd.

