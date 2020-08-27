Global Nanorobotics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Application, and Region

Global Nanorobotics Market was valued at US$ 3.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.2Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.06%during a forecast period.



Developments in nanotechnology coupled with demand for minimally aggressive procedures are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Nanobots possess likely in the medical sector for destroying cancerous cells at the genetic level. Increasing support for nanomedicine by many nations and the increasing geriatric population are factors which can augur market demand.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Utilization of nanobots in the ranostics can be beneficial for the market in the near future. A rise in miniaturization and demand for automation across various sectors are anticipated to fuel market growth. Training of new personnel to use nanobots can restrain market growth in the upcoming years.

Nanomedicine application segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Nanorobotics is widely used in nanomedicine owning to its healthcare features. The large share of this application aspects to the large level of commercialization in the healthcare sector for drug delivery, in vivo imaging, biomaterial, in vitro diagnostic, active implants, and drug therapy.

North America region accounted for the largest share of 12.2%, in terms of value, of the nanorobotics market globally. Presence of many nanotechnology companies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to create patient awareness are factors driving the market. The U.S is anticipated to contribute to market revenue owing to the increase in cardiovascular diseases and the rising elderly populace.

Europe follows North America as the second biggest nanorobotics market. Presence of chronic diseases and the burgeoning population are factors expected to indicate the Europe nanobots market. Establishment of organizations to develop standards pertaining to nanotechnology can expand market growth. In 2018, DNA-Robotics, an organization including 12 European companies, has outlined steps to expedite production of nanobots on a large scale. These standards can help scale the market exponentially in the upcoming years.

A recent development in nanorobotics market: In March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Gatan, an exclusively owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies. Gatan is an electron microscopy solutions provider in the U.S, which accompaniments the Thermo Fisher Scientific’s electron microscopy solutions business.

In March 2017, Oxford Instruments (U.K) Asylum Research introduced its new SurfRider “HQ-Series” of high quality, budget-priced AFM probes, which are also existing in a model suitable for nanomechanical image mode.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Nanorobotics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Nanorobotics Market.

Scope of the Global Nanorobotics Market

Global Nanorobotics Market, By Type

• Nanomanipulator

o Electron Microscope (EM)

 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

o Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

 Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

 Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)

• Bio-Nanorobotics

• Magnetically Guided

• Bacteria-Based

Global Nanorobotics Market, By Application

• Nanomedicine

• Biomedical

• Mechanical

• Others

Global Nanorobotics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nanorobotics Market:

• Bruker

• JEOL

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Ginkgo Bioworks

• Oxford Instruments

• EV Group

• Imina Technologies

• Toronto Nano Instrumentation

• KlockeNanotechnik

• KleindiekNanotechnik

• Xidex

• Synthace

• Park Systems

• Smaract

• Nanonics Imaging

Key Innovators:

• Novascan Technologies

• Angstrom Advanced

• Hummingbird Scientific

• NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments

• Witec

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nanorobotics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nanorobotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nanorobotics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nanorobotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nanorobotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nanorobotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nanorobotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nanorobotics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nanorobotics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nanorobotics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nanorobotics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

