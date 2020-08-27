Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market – was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Improvised explosives, chemical threats, and locally manufactured ordnance items by terrorist organizations are growing concerns worldwide. The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) competitive landscape is evolving because, at the moment, many countries around the globe are concentrating towards strengthening the security & fight against terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for explosive ordnance disposal equipment market in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Terrorist activities and occurrences of security breaches at borders and at several high security & crowded places are the major supplementing factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, modernization programs in various military and law enforcement agencies that are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the contrary, High cost of these equipment and heavy investment costs acts adversely, to the proper utilization to their full potential are predicted to hamper the growth of the explosive ordnance disposal market. The application of explosive ordnance disposal equipment contributes the huge share in military & defense sector. As a result, the demand for an efficient explosive ordnance disposal equipment is predictable to rise in the coming years in the military & defense sector.

The Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the market.

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market by Equipment Type

• Portable X-ray Systems

• EOD Suits And Blankets

• EOD Robots

• Bomb Containment Chambers

• Projected Water Disruptors

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market by Application

• Defense

• Law Enforcement

The Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market is segmented by Equipment Type, by Application and by Region. Whereas Equipment Type is again classified by Portable X-Ray Systems, EOD Suits, and Blankets, EOD Robots, Projected Water Disruptors, Bomb Containment Chambers and Projected Water Disruptors; Segment by Application is bifurcated by Defense and Law Enforcement. The Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market is also studied by regionally by dividing region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

In terms of revenue generation, North America holds the top most position in the explosive ordnance disposal market. In addition, North America is expected to establish high demand for the equipment such as portable X-rays and EOD robots. Portable X-ray systems are mainly developed for detecting hidden explosives. This segment is anticipated to share US$ XX.XX Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at CAGR of XX.XX%. Furthermore, countries in North America like U.S. has given high importance to defense and law enforcement activities and thus have invested heavily in soldier modernization, including tough warfare training and the provision of advanced equipment, like explosive ordnance disposal equipment. Rising land area & geopolitical conflicts in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region have led to the growing concerns affecting to border security and safety of people residing in these areas.

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Competition Landscape

The Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to t, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Reamda Ltd.

• ScannaMsc Ltd

• NABCO Inc

• United Shield International Ltd.

• API Technologies Corp

• Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours

• Cobham plc

• iRobot Corporation

• Safariland, LLC.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Armtrac Limited

• Chemring Group PLC

