Global Industrial Controls System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Types, Components, Applications, and Region

Global Industrial Controls System Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing demand for digitization, connectivity, and innovative technologies are further contributing to the ICS market growth. The ICS market has huge potential to expand because of industrial internet, improved operator experiences and user interface. Wide investments by industries in the R&D of industrial control systems and rising smart grid deployments for the protection of critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks are creating significant growth opportunities for the ICS market growth. Additionally, rising demand for cloud services is offering high scope for the industry. Organizations are constantly innovating solutions to help improvise the control and monitoring techniques for the systems which are offering real-time visibility to determine suspicious behavior and take required action. As the frequency of cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure is increasing day by day, the industry is expected to gain momentum over the coming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, because of the unavailability of authentication procedures in many industries, protecting the ICS networks from both internal and external threats is a major issue. Throughout operational malfunctioning, it is challenging to investigate whether it is being caused by human-error, security-breach or machine failures. Factors such as lack of skilled professionals, and consciousness regarding industrial security solutions may hamper the industry growth. Also, high implementation expenses for ICS in industries is anticipated to limit the growth of ICS market.

By types segment, distributed control system (DCS) is holding the maximum market revenue share in 2014 and is projected to remain so throughout the forecast period. The increasing industrial infrastructure investment and growth of power and oil & gas project activities globally is spurring the demand for this segment. Furthermore, increasing need of software in industrial automation, increasing infrastructure investments in developing markets and growth in demand for process automation among different industry verticals are the major factors that are driving industrial controls system market globally.

Geographically, North America held the highest spot with regards to a geographical spread of the market and its associated sales in this region. This region is further anticipated to continue its dominance in this market. After North America, Asia Pacific region held the second regional segment spot with respect to the market shares, because of the increasing industrial and automation processes in the area.

The report presents a comprehensive overview of global industrial controls market covering vital factors such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, prime segments, competitive scenario, revenue fluctuations, and many more. The study carried out for this market was possible because of wide research and analysis of all associated market aspects. Revenue estimates have been presented in US$. A complete analysis of the market’s growth has been provided in the report for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. All the data collected for global industrial controls market is obtained by conducting primary as well as secondary research.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global industrial controls system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global industrial controls system market.

Scope of Global Industrial Controls System Market

Global Industrial Controls System Market, By Types

• Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Global Industrial Controls System Market, By Components

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

• SCADA Communication Systems

• Others

Global Industrial Controls System Market, By Applications

• Electrical Power

• Chemicals

• Oil & Gas

• Food and Beverages

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Water and Waste Water Management

• Others (Aerospace, Defense, Mining, and Materials)

Global Industrial Controls System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Industrial Controls System Market

• Honeywell International

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Omron Corp.

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd.

• General Electric Co.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Alstom SA

